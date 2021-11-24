Ultra Pro Debuts Enchanted Glade Pokémon TCG Products

This past Sunday, the Pokémon TCG and Ultra Pro debuted a new collaboration that will tie into the release of the February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. This line of products includes two portfolios, an Arceus-themed release that stores cards on four-pocket pages and a Charizard-themed release that stores cards on nine-pocket pages. These products will use the artwork from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars booster packs. Ultra Pro has now followed up with the announcement of a new Pokémon TCG release which continues their trend of using the iconic Ken Sugimori stock art for Pokémon over unique backgrounds. Earlier in 2021, we saw Ultra Pro release summer-themed products featuring Lapras at the beach and then spooky, Gengar-themed products for Halloween. Now, they are delivering a line-up of Fairy-themed Pokémon TCG products called Enchanted Glade with Galarian Rapidash as the star.

The Enchanted Glade Pokémon TCG items from Ultra Pro include:

Enchanted Glade 2″ Binder. Features Rapidash on the front and Clefairy, Jigglypuff, and Swirlix on the back. MSRP is $14.49.

Enchanted Glade 4-Pocket Portfolio. Features Rapidash on the front and Clefairy, Jigglypuff, and Swirlix on the back. MSRP is $7.99

Enchanted Glade 9-Pocket Portfolio. Features Rapidash on the front and Clefairy, Jigglypuff, and Swirlix on the back. MSRP is $10.49

Enchanted Glade 9-Pocket PRO-Binder. Features Rapidash on the front and Clefairy, Jigglypuff, and Swirlix on the back. MSRP is $24.99

Enchanted Glade Playmat. Features Rapidash, Clefairy, Jigglypuff, Swirlix, and Togepi. MSRP is $20.99

Enchanted Glade Pack of 65 card sleeves. Features Rapidash. MSRP is $8.99

Enchanted Glade Full view deck box. Features Rapidash, Clefairy, Jigglypuff, Swirlix, and Togepi. MSRP is $2.99

Personally, I think the sleeves that Ultra Pro releases are must-haves for Pokémon TCG collectors. They fit the cards beautifully and are sturdy, making it more difficult to leave smudges or nicks than the flimsier penny sleeves. Especially since the TCG itself now uses off-putting matte sleeves for their own releases, these are the best you can get outside of the Pokémon Center Japan's sleeves.