Ultraman's Bemular Joins Override 2: Super Mech League

Modus Games revealed that they have now added Bemular from Ultraman to the roster of Override 2: Super Mech League. Dipping into the classic catalog of characters from the iconic franchise, this particular look is based on the Netflix animated series as his alien origins give him access to deadly energy attacks that will leave you stunned and slow. The mech follows Ultraman himself as the second of four characters coming to the game from the series, as both Black King and Dan Moroboshi will be headed to the roster in the months to come. You can check out a trailer for him below showing off all his skills and what he brings to the game as we wait to see when the next string of characters will be added.

Seven years after the Xenotypes that invaded Earth have been eradicated, the giant mechs that were once the planet's defenders are now their entertainers in global mech battle leagues. As a new pilot of these repurposed weapons of war, climb the ranks and represent your Club with a tuned-up roster of returning and new mechs, each with their own unique abilities, moves, and super-charged attacks. Override 2: Super Mech League is playable both in single player and multiplayer campaigns for up to 4 players locally and online in stages set all over the world. Start as a new pilot and propel yourself through the ranks in a deep and robust Career Mode. Join Mech Leagues and earn reputation by competing in Arenas located across the globe. Duke it out with a tuned-up roster of returning robots and new mechs across various versus and co-op game modes of up to 4 players online and locally. Defeat your opponents using an arsenal of unique moves including super-charged ranged attacks, metal-busting combos, or an arena-shattering ultimate attack!