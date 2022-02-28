UltraPro Reveals Pokémon TCG Products With Snorlax & Munchlax

UltraPro has revealed a new line of Snorlax and Munchlax-themed Pokémon TCG. Following up on their announcement earlier this year of an Arceus-themed line, this line will continue to use stock Pokémon illustrations by head designer and iconic artist Ken Sugimori. This line will include binders, card sleeves, deck boxes, playmats, and more.

Here are the full UltraPro Pokémon TCG product solicitations:

Snorlax & Munchlax 2" Album for Pokemon

Pokémon album with reinforced 2" D-rings. This 3-ring album holds Ultra PRO 9-pocket pages and has a beautiful 4-color printed embedment cover.

Snorlax & Munchlax 4-Pocket Portfolio for Pokemon

4-pocket portfolio featuring Snorlax & Munchlax art from Pokémon. Holds 40 collectible cards single-loaded or 80 double-loaded. Each Portfolio includes 10 high-clarity, archival-safe pages.

Snorlax & Munchlax 9-Pocket Portfolio for Pokemon

9-pocket portfolio featuring Snorlax & Munchlax art from Pokémon. Holds 90 collectible cards single-loaded or 180 double-loaded. Each Portfolio includes 10 high-clarity, archival-safe pages.

Snorlax & Munchlax 9-Pocket PRO-Binder for Pokemon

9-pocket PRO-Binder with printed cover. Embossed middle black web material gives cards a classic framed look. Side loading pocket design to prevent cards from easily falling out. Elastic strap holds the binder shut when not in use. All materials made from archival-safe, acid-free non-PVC material. Holds 360 Cards in Ultra Pro Deck Protector sleeves. Features Snorlax & Munchlax.

Pokemon Snorlax & Munchlax Deck Protector sleeves 65ct 4-color printed

Standard Deck Protectors with Ultra PRO's hologram quality seal. Stores and protects standard sized cards. Features Snorlax & Munchlax. 65-count pack.

Snorlax & Munchlax Full View Deck Box for Pokémon

Full View Deck Boxes for Pokémon feature vibrant, full-color artwork of Snorlax and Munchlax, and includes one matching deck divider. Made with archival-safe, non-PVC, rigid polypropylene materials, these deck boxes can store up to 75 double-sleeved cards comfortably. The self-locking lid keeps your cards securely stored when not in use, while also offering easy access. Sized for standard size trading cards. Perfect for the TCG player or collector who loves the Sleeping Pokémon!

Officially licensed Pokémon Trading Card Game Deck Box featuring Snorlax and Munchlax

Holds up to 75 standard size card double-sleeved

Includes one themed deck divider

Self-locking lid keeps card securely stored while also offering easy access

Made with archival-safe, rigid polypropylene materials for safe storage

Snorlax & Munchlax Playmat for Pokémon

Playmats for Pokémon feature vibrant, full-color artwork of Snorlax and Munchlax. Made with a soft fabric top to reduce damage to cards during play and a non-slip rubber backing to keep the playmat from shifting during use, playmats enhance the gameplay experience. With dimensions of approximately 24 in. x 13.5 in., a playmat also makes an excellent oversize mousepad for home or office. Perfect for the TCG player or collector who loves the Sleeping Pokémon!

Officially licensed Pokémon Trading Card Game Playmat featuring Snorlax and Munchlax

Approximately 24 in. x 13.5 in. and lies flat

Soft fabric top helps protect cards during gameplay

Non-slip rubber backing keeps the playmat from shifting during use

Makes an excellent extended or oversize mousepad or desk mat

