Umbra Via Board Game By Pandasaurus Games Releases April 14th

Umbra Via, the award-winning board game designed by Connor Wake, is releasing Wednesday, April 14th! Pandasaurus Games, tabletop games publisher located in Austin, Texas, brings this game to life after a painstaking year of pandemic and weeks of delays plaguing the company.

Umbra Via was the recipient of the 2019 Cardboard Edison Award and also received the Dice Tower Seal of Approval alongside other accolades. It is clear that this game is one that Connor Wake and artist Eddie Schillo ought to be remarkably proud of.

From the press release's description of this game:

Just beyond the towering vines lies an ancient pathway into the unknown. Push back the thorn-riddled stocks to discover a clandestine garden, blooming with mysterious vigor. Vivid colors mark the way to intricate tiles zigging and zagging through the green. Within the flowers lies the key to greater meaning. An explanation for all things unknown… In Umbra Via, players compete to control and complete the most cunning paths. Reach into your bag to select wooden flowers, then place them on your secret board in the order of the paths you want most. But when players reveal their choices, things get delightfully tricky. Experience the magic of Umbra Via and find out why this award-winning design belongs on any table.

This game is geared for two to four players, with a variant rule set that is meant for two players. Key mechanics for this game include blind bidding, area control, and tile placement. Umbra Via will be sold at local game stores and on Pandasaurus Games' webstore at an MSRP of $40.

Are you excited for Umbra Via? Have you played other games by Pandasaurus Games in the past? Let us know what you think in the comments below!