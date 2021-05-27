Umbreon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021

It's an Eevee celebration this week in Pokémon GO. The Luminous Legends Y event has introduced Sylveon, the new Fairy-type Eeveelution, to the game. In honor of its release, most of Eevee's other evolutions are currently in Tier Three raids with the exception of the Ice-type Glaceon, the Grass-type Leafeon, and the newly released Sylveon. These raids are a good idea for those looking to build up Eevee Candy, as evolved forms offer additional candy. But what are the best counters to defeat these Tier Three raids as a solo player? With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on the Dark-type Eeveelution Umbreon and perfect your catching strategy. Let's go!

Top Pokémon GO Counters for Umbreon

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Umbreon counters as such:

Shadow Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Lucario (Counter, Aura Sphere)

Shadow Hariyama (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Conkeldurr (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Shadow Granbull (Charm, Play Rough)

Mega Lopunny (Low Kick, Focus Blast)

Mega Beedrill (Bug Bite, X-Scissor)*

Machamp (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

Breloom (Counter, Dynamic Punch)

*Note that only one Mega Pokémon can be evolved at once, so you cannot have two on your team. However, it is not recommended to use Mega Energy for a Mega Evolution just for this raid. It can be completed without Megas.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Umbreon with efficiency.

Blaziken (Counter, Focus Blast)

Heracross (Counter, Mega Horn)

Sirfetch'd (Counter, Close Combat)

Sylveon (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

Pangoro (Low Kick, Close Combat)

Chesnaught (Low Kick, Superpower)

Yveltal (Gust, Focus Blast)

Slurpuff (Charm, Play Rough)

Xerneas (Tackle, Moonblast)

Aromatisse (Charm, Moonblast)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Umbreon can be defeated by solo trainers. If you are a lower-level player, though, or even a high-level player that doesn't power up your Pokémon, you may have a harder time. If you choose the best counters, though, with the best moves and power them up, any trainer should be able to handle these.

When catching these, your best bet is to use Pinap Berries, as this will increase the amount of Eevee Candies you can earn… and those Candies are the real reason to do these raids, as they are not available to catch as Shinies. They aren't very difficult catches so don't waste your Silver Pinaps.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!