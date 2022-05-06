Umurangi Generation Special Edition Is Coming To Xbox

Indie publisher Playism revealed today that they will be bringing Umurangi Generation Special Edition over to Xbox consoles and Game Pass. Developed by Origame Digital, this version of the game is still the same one that's been out on PC and Nintendo Switch, with the added DLC content and some additional quality of life improvements that make it the most complete version to date. We have more info on the game below as well as a trailer for you to check out to see how it plays as this is officially available for Xbox One, Xbox One X|S, and Xbox Game Pass today.

Umurangi Generation Special Edition lets you delve into a world where disasters have painted the sky red, playing as a member of the Umurangi Generation (Te Reo Maori for last generation). You work as a courier for the Tauranga Express who is also an avid photographer. Zip around town capturing these last moments of life on earth as disaster unravels around you, each stage taking you closer to the end of the world. Take pictures however you would like, using a variety of lenses and filters to make your photo capturing potential limitless! Use this freedom of expression to take all kinds of photos, using the objectives as a guide to progress through these war times.

Each level presents a set of different objectives called "Photo Bounties". Snap away with your camera to complete the given Photo Bounties, with each photo being graded on not only its contents, but also on its color and composition. Don't forget your day job though! After completing all Photo Bounties, deliver the parcel to finish the level. Umurangi Generation Special Edition features extensive tools in the game that lets you edit and develop your photos in a multitude of different ways, allowing a strong focus on player expression and creative output.