Under A Rock Reveals More Gameplay In Latest Video

Check out the latest video for the game Under A Rock, as the team shows off more of the combat and gameplay in general to come

Discover a procedural open-world survival craft adventure set on a mysterious, colorful island.

Build bases, tame creatures, and customize your character in a world full of unique challenges.

Team up with up to ten players to explore, fight, and survive a land filled with exotic wildlife.

Nordic Tales and Gameforge revealed a new video this week for Under A Rock, giving players a look at the combat and gameplay. The video is short and sweet, but it reveals a lot of how you'll find enemies in the wild and take them on with an array of weapons, timing, and techniques. Enjoy the video here as the team still has yet to give the game a release window for PC and consoles.

Under A Rock

Under A Rock is a procedural open-world survival craft game for up to ten playersExplore a mysterious and colorful island populated by exotic creatures, oversized wildlife and curious natives. Unveil its secrets, build your base, survive hostile environments and dangerous nights. You are an early-nineteenth century explorer who has just been stranded in a strange new world, a hidden world that few can travel to (and from!), with a different evolutionary path. Dark caves, underwater environments and a vast surface world awaits, all filled with their own unique challenges and resources.

Adventure Awaits: Your procedurally generated world makes each playthrough different. Craft, build, harvest, farm, fish, explore, fight and more! Prefer a simple life by the ocean or making enemies out of the natives? The choice is yours.

Your procedurally generated world makes each playthrough different. Craft, build, harvest, farm, fish, explore, fight and more! Prefer a simple life by the ocean or making enemies out of the natives? The choice is yours. Build Yourself a Home: Base-building offers a huge choice of assets to make your dream home, village or city. There is no limit as to how expansive your base can be or how many small decorative items you can place together.

Base-building offers a huge choice of assets to make your dream home, village or city. There is no limit as to how expansive your base can be or how many small decorative items you can place together. Cute But Lethal Creatures: Fight, tame, breed and ride a variety of creatures. Tamed creatures come with different useful abilities that might be beneficial when exploring the island, or you can try your cooking skills.

Fight, tame, breed and ride a variety of creatures. Tamed creatures come with different useful abilities that might be beneficial when exploring the island, or you can try your cooking skills. Be Unique: Create your own unique looks with the character creator that offers a diverse number of customization options.

