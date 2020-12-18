Epic Games Launches Operation Showdown Into Fortnite

Epic Games has officially launched their winter event into Fortnite as players can now dive into Operation Showdown starting today. Starting today and running all the way to January 5th, snow comes to the island as you will be flung into a ton of combat scenarios and challenges where you can earn things in the game and stay occupied in case the art of survival while running from The Mandalorian this season is too boring for you. We have the finer details of what you can do at this event below along with a fitting holiday trailer for it all.

CHILL SNOWMANDO QUESTS, FREE REWARDS

Over the course of Operation Snowdown, Snowmando will offer Quests you can complete for free rewards, including the perfectly-wrapped Shield Surprise Back Bling, the snowglobe-topped Frosty Globes Pickaxe, as well as Gliders, Wraps, another Back Bling and Pickaxe, and more. If you complete nine Operation Snowdown Quests, you'll unlock the Snowmando Outfit, and if you complete twelve, you'll unlock the winter-inspired Frost Squad Outfit. Both Outfits are free!

LOW TEMP TACTICS, HIGH ELEVATION

Having a battle-filled background, Snowmando has brought in wintery items from his piercing past. Take flight in Snowmando's custom X-4 Stormwing planes, and on the ground, disguise yourself as an ordinary snowman with Sneaky Snowmandos, cause cold feet with Chiller Grenades, and gift yourself loot with Snowmando-wrapped Presents!

ROTATING LTMS, SHUFFLING LTMS

Fortnite's Operation Snowdown will feature a rotation of returning LTMs, including the fan-favorite Air Royale, plus the brand new Shockwave LTM, which sees players compete to knock each other into the (extra-strong) Storm as it shrinks down to nothing. Also, Pickaxe Frenzy will arrive in LTM form for the first time. You can also play these LTMs via the Snowdown Shuffle, a playlist that'll put you in one of them at random.

NEW HOLIDAY OUTFITS, RETURNING HOLIDAY OUTFITS

In the spirit of the season, Operation Snowdown will include new holiday Outfits in the Item Shop plus holiday-themed Outfits from seasons' past. Get your holiday sweater on, suit up as sweets, become a sentient light show, and more. Also, from now until January 5th at 9 AM ET, the caroling Sing Along Emote will be available for free in the Item Shop. Players who purchased it previously will have the V-Bucks they spent returned to them.