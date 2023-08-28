Posted in: Card Games, Dragon Ball Super, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: bandai, DBSCG, dragon ball, Dragon Ball Super Card Game

Dragon Ball Super Reveals Critical Blow: Upa's Wish

Dragon Ball Super Card Game's next expansion, Critical Blow, dedicates cards to the classic character Upa’s wish to revive Bora.

Bandai has revealed the name of the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The title of this set is Zenkai Series – Critical Blow. This is the fifth expansion of the Zenkai Series and is overall the 22nd main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. This set does include a God Rare featuring Super Saiyan Gogeta, which makes that the fourth God Rare in the hobby after Super Saiyan Blue Vegeta from Realm of the Gods, Bardock from Rise of the Z-Legends, and Son Goku from Wild Resurgence. So far, we can confirm that this expansion includes multiple focuses, including the Z-era Broly movies (including Broly – The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly – Second Coming, and Bio-Broly), DBS: Super Hero, the Z-era film Fusion Reborn, the Red Ribbon Army Saga, the Fortune Teller Baba Saga, and the Xenoverse-focused Prison Planet Saga. Today, let's take a look at more cards Special Rare cards, this time from the Green-colored section of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Zenkai Series – Critical Blow.

During Mercenary Tao's attack on Goku, Upa's father Bora is murdered. This death inspires Goku to stand up and become a stronger warrior through training. Goku later journeys with Upa to gather the Dragon Balls with the goal of wishing his father back to life. They are successful. Upa is initially terrified of Shenron, as seen in the "Shenron, Wish Dragon" card. However, "Upda, Father Revived" shows the happy ending to this story, when Upa successfully wishes Bora back to life. This makes Upa also commit to becoming a warrior.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from the next installment of the Zenkai Series. Stay tuned for more about this collectible hobby, including card reveals and product drops, right here daily.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!