Underwater Multiplayer Survival Game Anchor Announced

Do you have what it takes to survive under the water with your friends? You'll have a chance to try when the game Anchor comes out

Article Summary Anchor is a multiplayer underwater survival game blending base building, crafting, and PvP action.

Explore a vast ocean world, gather resources, and construct bases solo or with friends in co-op mode.

Battle hostile players and AI, raid enemy bases, and use weapons like spearguns and firearms to survive.

Experience dynamic underwater biomes, dangerous wildlife, and a living world shaped by player actions.

Indie game developer and publisher Fearem has revealed their latest title on the way, as we got our first look at Anchor. The team has described this game as "Subnautica meets Rust," as this is a large-scale underwater multiplayer survival title where you'll build a base with friends to craft items and explore the depths. All while trying to survive the elements, underwater hazards, creatures, and other players. You can see more in the latest trailer here, as the game has yet to be given a release window.

Anchor

Build your base, craft tools and weapons, explore, loot, and prepare for battle. Every player is a potential threat in a persistent world where bases can be raided, alliances broken, and the ocean itself hunts you. After a nuclear holocaust turned the oceans into humanity's last refuge, you awaken as part of a genetically engineered race created to survive in the depths. Your base is more than a shelter – it is your home. Construct, expand, fortify, and defend it against other players. Fight in large-scale underwater battles against rival players and hostile AI. Arm yourself with melee weapons, spearguns, crossbows, and firearms to prevail. Craft and scavenge the tools of survival – weapons, armor, and gear that keep you alive in the unforgiving depths. Every item you own could be the difference between life and death.

Journey across a massive underwater world with maps up to 16km in size. Traverse varied biomes, visit monuments, and navigate vast canyons and caves. Each expedition reveals valuable resources, hidden mysteries, and new dangers that test your survival. Prepare for high-risk assaults on enemy structures. Break into rival bases and steal their resources. The ocean is alive with predators and prey, each shaping your struggle to endure. Hunt for food, avoid becoming the hunted, and adapt to a living world that reacts to your presence. Prefer to survive alone or in a small group? Solo or Co-op Sandbox Mode lets you explore and endure without PvP, facing the ocean's predators, harsh conditions, and AI-controlled threats.

