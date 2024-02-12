Posted in: Games, Plaion, Video Games | Tagged: Steel City Interactive, Undisputed

Undisputed Adds Career Mode To Early Access Today

Get ready to build a name for yourself in Undisputed, as the game has added Career Mode this week while its still in Early Access.

Article Summary Career Mode added to Undisputed, allowing players to rise from novice to World Champion.

Create and customize your boxer, manage your team, and chart a path to boxing glory.

Face off against boxing legends and negotiate fight contracts in the game's immersive universe.

Train and refine your boxer's skills to tailor strategies for defeating diverse opponents.

Developer Steel City Interactive and publisher Plaion have added a new update to Undisputed today, as you now have Career Mode as an option in Early Access. The team have been promoting the hell out of this game as the first authentic boxing experience in gaming history, and as they slowly build up their options of what the game has to offer ahead of release, we're seeing a bigger picture of what that truly means. Career Mode is designed to take you from being a fighter with a dream at your local training gym all the way to being a World Champion. We have more details of what is in the mode for you here, as we're waiting to see when the game will get a proper release window.

Undisputed – Career Mode

Career Mode will let players create their own character and choose their path to glory, facing off against some of the greatest figures in boxing history, such as Canelo Alvarez, Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Katie Taylor, Sugar Ray Robinson, and many more legends of the ring. Undisputed offers the most visceral, interactive, and authentic boxing experience to date. Featuring over 60 different punches, defensive tools, and revolutionary footwork mechanics, feel your presence in the ring like never before.

Create your own boxer – male or female – and customize them, from their hairstyle to their weight class and fighting style.

Build your team and your future. Surround your boxer with the best manager, cutman, and coach to help progress and develop skills, earn money, fame, affinity, and experience as you rise up the ranks.

Negotiate your path to success. Choose the opponents you want to fight and which to avoid. Negotiate fight contracts to earn the highest payout.

In-ring action with an innovative, dynamic coach advice system

Fine-tune your skills in Training Camps, where your training choices (vitality, movement speed, health, defense, and more) will determine your strategy for the next opponent.

Choose your path to glory. Make your own goals and define your own success story. Will you win all the belts, including WBO, WBC, IBF and SCI or seek fame and fortune above all else?

