Undungeon Arrives On PS4 & Nintendo Switch In Two Weeks

TinyBuild Games and developer Laughing Machines have confirmed the console release of Undungeon is happening this month. The game has been out on PC and Xbox for almost a year now, as players have been able to explore the action RPG where you travel between dimensions attempting to fix a broken multiverse that's about ready to collapse in on itself. As it is with a lot of PC titles headed to new consoles, you'll be getting the most up-to-date version of the game with all the patches and added content that's been provided to it since last November. If you'd like to get a look at how it will look and feel on these systems, you can check out the latest trailer down at the bottom. It will officially arrive on both on September 29th, 2022.

A catastrophic collision of seven Earths leads to The Shift, an incomprehensible mess of multiple dimensions tangled together. Only the Herald, a customizable almighty hero created by God, can restore the timeline by finding the keys to mend the blended worlds, now guarded by twisted dimension keepers and their respective inhabitants. Begin the treacherous mission to activate seven multidimensional piers shrouded in unknown conflict. Scour the land for friendly creatures to gain valuable intel. Upgrade the Herald's core with powerup and stat abilities to boost their offense and defense. Improve human organs like the eyes, brain, spleen, skin, and more, all of which are imbued with special effects. Gather priceless resources to increase skills and create an almighty armor. Combine organs, gear, and the Herald's core to stay one step ahead of unsettling threats. Conquer enemies with powerful melee and ranged attacks in intense real-time battles. Strategically heal, converse with companions, create throwable weapons, and attack using critical or damage-over-time assaults to become the hero who saves the seven Earths.