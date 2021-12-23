Unexplored 2 Receives Fifth Update In Early Access

Big Sugar and developer Ludomotion released a brand new update for Unexplored 2, offering up new content as well as a number of fixes. We have the full rundown of what is included in this fifth update for the game as the devs work their way to releasing the game next year on PC for Steam and the Epic Games Store. The update will be released tomorrow, December 24th, giving you the holiday weekend to jump into it and check out all the new content.

Brand-new camping UI which makes it easier to perform camping actions and keep an overview of your gear and perishables.

The camping UI is accessed when resting at inns and farms, so you will have most camping options available at those locations, too.

Camping mechanics are streamlined for a smoother experience.

A risk indicator visible during camping should make it easier to understand when to expect enemies to appear at your camp.

The map UI has a new set of icons to indicate locations, factions, and activities.

The travel effects have a new set of icons so that they communicate more clearly what to expect during a journey.

Travel gear and relevant skills are visible during travel and communicate their current state so it is easier to understand what is going on.

Travel mechanics have been streamlined for a smoother experience.

The time lapse between runs makes use of the new faction 'meeples' to indicate what happens between runs.

Presence now directly affects the risk of an encounter while camping.

Presence is location-bound: if you start a journey your presence is set to 0.

While casting magic, rifts appear much less frequently. And when they do they are less dangerous.

Being wounded causes loss of hope when you become fatigued, not automatically every day.

When repairing travel gear you repair all uses at once.

The 'worn' and 'well-worn' status have been added to reflect frequent use of travel gear.

The mechanics for Mercy Tombs have been streamlined.

The mechanics for discovering iron, copper, silver, and magentol haven been streamlined.

Improving the way standing stones work.

New item: pick axe.

Firewood stacks, and is really required to make a fire and keep it burning in environments without wood.

The HP gains for foods have been rebalanced.

Streamlining Oddreek mechanics; oddreek fruits can be harvested and eaten later.

Improving most basic destination templates.

Improving many adventure site templates (Mercy tombs, castles, …).

Adding new basic encounters: rat infestation, boar seekers, kobold marauders

Improving the connectivity of mountain passes.

Fixes several text issues.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Overture (Main Theme) – Unexplored 2 Official Soundtrack (https://youtu.be/fKzLjRBuCg8)