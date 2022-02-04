Unexplored 2 Receives Final Pre-Release Content Update
Big Sugar and Ludomotion revealed that they have released the final pre-release update for Unexplored 2 before they officially release the game. The game has been sitting in Early Access for a good long minute for people to check out and play as they've slowly been adding things to it. We got the rundown and the latest video from the team below about the new update you can play right now as we now slowly wait for them to give us a release date.
Very Customizable Difficulty Settings: Another major addition is the New World Settings-menu, which is available when players generate a new world. It allows them to adjust difficulty by enabling or disabling (world) features and request specific content. It's one of the advantages of having your whole world procedurally generated for you.
Community Challenge: Early Access players who are the first to find the machines in their world, will be rewarded with the opportunity to add something to the game stemming from their own imagination. This community challenge will take place in the game's Discord channel.
Unexplored 2 Patch Notes
- New and improved content
- New World Settings menu available when you generate a new world that allows you to adjust difficulty and request specific content. (Not fully controller supported yet, some of the options will later be locked behind achievements)
- New major Marang machines: Infernal Flame, Helico, Lightning Machine, Earth Shaker
- New minor Marang machines: Hearth Flame, Magic Well, Root Singer
- New adventure destinations: Mountain Top, Mountain Top Temple, Lake-bed Temple, Way Shrine, Hidden Tower, Forest Shrine
- New unlockable backgrounds: Sky Summoner, Master Artisan, Tinkerer, Honor-bound Warrior
- New regional characteristics: biting cold, predators, drought, burning sun, underground passages, withering away, fierce winds, tremors, magic lightning, restless snap trees, thick thickets
- Restructure of the main quest: you need to visit Raaf temples to reveal the main quest objectives
- Improved travel locations: underground passage
- Improved and expanded the quest to find the Flow Elemental
- Improved destination: Forge of Destiny, Hill-Top Ruin, Barrow, Detona Spire, Monster Cave, Bernhilde's Tomb, Barren, Wind Temple, Bone Temple, Lakes
- New and improved equipment: windbreaker cloak, shimmering shard, fallen star, marang machine manifest
Gameplay Changes
- You can pick-up dropped and thrown weapons after a while during combat
- Your speed with a drawn bow is reduced
- You can buy more food in settlements
- Food prices have gone up, bandages are cheaper
- Wounded status is less frequent and less impactful
- Locations indicate better if food and prey are available
- Improved distribution of inscriptions and secrets in the world
- Presence is reduced when you arrive at a destination and only when you do not gain presence during the journey
- Forges require Form Sigils to function
- Scrying stones require Sky Sigils to function and can detect active machines
Unexplored 2 Bug Fixes
- Eating in an inn or at a farm no longer restores hope
- Threadbare equipment functions correctly
- Fixing generation issues that caused ramps and climbing spots to be missing
- Fixes generation issue that caused segments of walls to go missing
- Scrying devices do not show up on the map as Imperial forces
- Fixes issue with missing wind gongs in the First Valley
- Restoring a Serpent Gate now correctly registers and the corresponding gate on the Serpent Path also opens