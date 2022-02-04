Unexplored 2 Receives Final Pre-Release Content Update

Big Sugar and Ludomotion revealed that they have released the final pre-release update for Unexplored 2 before they officially release the game. The game has been sitting in Early Access for a good long minute for people to check out and play as they've slowly been adding things to it. We got the rundown and the latest video from the team below about the new update you can play right now as we now slowly wait for them to give us a release date.

Very Customizable Difficulty Settings: Another major addition is the New World Settings-menu, which is available when players generate a new world. It allows them to adjust difficulty by enabling or disabling (world) features and request specific content. It's one of the advantages of having your whole world procedurally generated for you.

Community Challenge: Early Access players who are the first to find the machines in their world, will be rewarded with the opportunity to add something to the game stemming from their own imagination. This community challenge will take place in the game's Discord channel.

Unexplored 2 Patch Notes

New and improved content

New World Settings menu available when you generate a new world that allows you to adjust difficulty and request specific content. (Not fully controller supported yet, some of the options will later be locked behind achievements)

New major Marang machines: Infernal Flame, Helico, Lightning Machine, Earth Shaker

New minor Marang machines: Hearth Flame, Magic Well, Root Singer

New adventure destinations: Mountain Top, Mountain Top Temple, Lake-bed Temple, Way Shrine, Hidden Tower, Forest Shrine

New unlockable backgrounds: Sky Summoner, Master Artisan, Tinkerer, Honor-bound Warrior

New regional characteristics: biting cold, predators, drought, burning sun, underground passages, withering away, fierce winds, tremors, magic lightning, restless snap trees, thick thickets

Restructure of the main quest: you need to visit Raaf temples to reveal the main quest objectives

Improved travel locations: underground passage

Improved and expanded the quest to find the Flow Elemental

Improved destination: Forge of Destiny, Hill-Top Ruin, Barrow, Detona Spire, Monster Cave, Bernhilde's Tomb, Barren, Wind Temple, Bone Temple, Lakes

New and improved equipment: windbreaker cloak, shimmering shard, fallen star, marang machine manifest

Gameplay Changes

You can pick-up dropped and thrown weapons after a while during combat

Your speed with a drawn bow is reduced

You can buy more food in settlements

Food prices have gone up, bandages are cheaper

Wounded status is less frequent and less impactful

Locations indicate better if food and prey are available

Improved distribution of inscriptions and secrets in the world

Presence is reduced when you arrive at a destination and only when you do not gain presence during the journey

Forges require Form Sigils to function

Scrying stones require Sky Sigils to function and can detect active machines

Unexplored 2 Bug Fixes