Unexplored 2 Receives Its First Patch In Early Access

This past week, Ludomotion dropped a new update into Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer's Legacy while the game is still in Early Access. The game has been in Early Access for a minute now on the Epic Games Store, allowing players to play through a good chunk of the game but not the full thing. They have promised players that the main version is on the way, but for now, we don't even have a release window, and the game is basically just getting minor additions. This latest update is the first major addition as it comes with a balancing system for a few things as well as some Guide Stones that can help you out in a pinch. Here's a rundown from the team.

After listening to initial player feedback, Ludomotion has focused 'Balancing Update #1: Guide Stones' on improving the early game experience with new content and gameplay changes. Here's a rundown of what's included: Guide stones: small statues that can give you buffs to help face the hardships of traveling.

small statues that can give you buffs to help face the hardships of traveling. Better difficulty distribution: addressing difficulty spikes in early game content.

addressing difficulty spikes in early game content. Improved easy mode: making easy mode more noticeably easy!

making easy mode more noticeably easy! Expanded creature roster for the early game: such as dire rats, and a couple of other new surprises.

such as dire rats, and a couple of other new surprises. Improved fight or flight behavior: wildlife now more aware of its own mortality, and will retreat from fights it cannot win.

Unexplored 2 has been doing pretty well for itself in the EGS, as players are getting the chance to roam and figure out the mechanics of the world while taking on new enemies. You can currently try it out for $25 on the platform if you're interested, as we wait until next year for the full game, which will also be coming out on Xbox consoles.