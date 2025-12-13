Posted in: Games, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dali Games, Unholy Adventure: Mystery

Unholy Adventure: Mystery Arrives On Nintendo Switch This Month

After already being out on mobile devices for a couple of years, Unholy Adventure: Mystery is making its way to the Nintendo Switch

Article Summary Unholy Adventure: Mystery launches on Nintendo Switch after success on mobile platforms.

Classic point-and-click gameplay with challenging puzzles and a dark narrative await players.

Join Peter Grim on a quest to unravel secrets, rescue his wife, and face surreal mysteries.

Experience a story-rich, gloomy adventure filled with hidden objects and unforgettable characters.

Indie game developer Dali Games and publisher RedDeer Games have confirmed that Unholy Adventure: Mystery is coming to the Nintendo Switch. The game has already been out on mobile devices for over two years, offering an old-school type of cryptic adventure where you'll need to explore and put things together in order to progress this dark storyline. By all accounts, this looks like the mobile version with some improvements and all of the content released to date. Enjoy the latest trailer and the info below from the team, as it will be released for the Switch on December 22, 2025.

Unholy Adventure: Mystery

If you like point-and-click adventure puzzle mystery games and narrative games with story mode, you've come to the right place. Unholy Adventure: Mystery is a point-and-click adventure game with hundreds of storyline puzzles. Each of our adventure point-and-click narrative story games is packed with mystery and secret stories. Point-and-click adventure games in 2020 had a lot to offer, but Unholy Adventure: Mystery will charm you with its story.

We love choice-based narrative games, and in Unholy Adventure: Mystery, we had put focus on creating a classic point-and-click adventure with a dark riddle of the gloomy neighborhood. If you like mystery stories, meet Peter Grim, the main character. Who kidnapped Peter's wife? What is this strange storm about? Why did giant rats take over the city? You will discover these secrets in our free story mode adventure game. Embark on a perilous adventure filled with hidden stories and puzzles to rescue Peter's wife in a surreal world with a retro atmosphere and unforgettable characters. Trust us – this story-based point-and-click adventure will be remembered for a long time. It's not just another hidden objects game for free or some creepypasta games.

Point-and-click gameplay with puzzles

A storyline full of hidden objects

Story-rich narrative

Mysterious, gloomy atmosphere

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!