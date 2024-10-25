Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: barbie, Barbie Project Friendship

Giveaway: Win A Barbie Project Friendship Nintendo Switch Lite

Would you like to win a Nintendo Switch Lite decorated for the game Barbie Project Friendship? Read the details below to find out how

Article Summary Win a Barbie-themed Nintendo Switch Lite from Outright Games.

Follow our Twitter/X and retweet the contest post to enter.

Entry deadline is Monday, October 28, at 11am PT.

Open to U.S. residents; winners chosen randomly.

Would you like to win a Nintendo Switch Lite decorated for the game Barbie Project Friendship? All you need is a Twitter/X account to take part in this giveaway. Outright Games are promoting the release of their latest game by making several versions of the console decorated in pink with several symbols related to the Mattel property and the game's logo on the back. Of which,w e have been provided one to give away to a lucky winner, along with some additional Switch codes for the game for a few other winners. What do you need to do to win this? In order for a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on Twitter/X. All you have to do is follow our Twitter/X account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one here, and the hashtag #BCBarbieSwitchLite. You have until Monday, October 28, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a Nintendo Switch Lite for the game Barbie Project Friendship. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter/X account… it's 2024; Twitter/X is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a Twitter account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter/X account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

