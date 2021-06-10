Pokémon Center Hosts Exclusive Chilling Reign Elite Trainer Boxes

The Pokémon Center has debuted a new twist on a classic product: the Elite Trainer Box. Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign will be the first set to feature a Pokémon Center-exclusive Elite Trainer Box which will come with upgraded offerings when compared to the ETBs that you will find from other retailers.

The main difference between the standard Chilling Reign Elite Trainer Boxes and the Pokémon Center exclusive boxes will be the number of booster packs. The exclusive ETBs will come with ten packs rather than the normal eight. These expanded ETBs will also feature:

Metal damage counter dice instead of the standard acrylic

Metal coin

Slightly different designs on the sleeves

These are still available at the Pokémon Center as a pre-order as of this writing. They will be released on June 18th, 2021 along with the wide release of Chilling Reign. That day will also see the release of the following products:

Chilling Reign booster packs and booster boxes

Chilling Reign Standard Elite Trainer Boxes

Snorlax three-pack blister

Eevee three-pack blister

Morpeko one-pack blister

Phanpy one-pack blister

Empoleon V Striker tin

Tyranitar V Striker tin

This is only the first wave of Pokémon TCG products for the new Chilling Reign expansion. Before the next set, Evolving Skies, is released, the following products will hit shelves on August 6th:

First Partner Pack: Sinnoh

Trainer's Toolkit 2 (including Crobat V promo)

Ice Rider Calyrex V Box

Shadow Rider Calyrex V Box

Marnie Premium Tournament Collection Box

Then, just a little over two months after the debut on Chilling Reign, the Pokémon TCG will release the seventh Sword & Shield era expansion with Evolving Skies. Evolving Skies has not been officially announced but is expected to include cards from three Japanese sets, including Eevee Heroes, the Rayquaza-focused Sky Stream, and the Duraludon-centric Towering Perfection. Bleeding Cool will report as more information comes in.