UniVersus Reveals Complete Content Roadmap For 2026

UniVersus has revealed what they have coming up next year, as players will see card sets for King of Fighters XV, My Hero Academia, and more

Article Summary UniVersus unveils the full 2026 content roadmap featuring new sets and major fighting game collaborations.

New expansions confirmed for King of Fighters XV, Tekken 8, Street Fighter 6, Godzilla, and more.

2026 marks UniVersus's 20th anniversary, promising its most ambitious release calendar yet.

Organized Play gets a big boost, with details rolling out at the Atlanta Regional on October 3rd.

UVS Games has revealed all of their plans for what they have in store for UniVersus over the course of 2026 with an all-new roadmap. The team has decided to reach into a few new IPs as well as expanding gon others that are already out, as you can see from the collection here. Among the new additions coming in 2026 will be a King of Fighters XV Challenger Series, a Godzilla Booster Set, a My Hero Academia Challenger Series, a new Tekken 8 Booster Set, the rumored and now confirmed Street Fighter 6: Part Deux Challenger Series, and a Fairy Tail Booster Set. We have more details from the team here as we're now basically waiting for dates to be revealed.

UniVersus in 2026

2026 marks the 20th anniversary of the UniVersus game engine, and the release slate reflects that legacy: a mix of legendary fighting franchises, iconic monsters, beloved anime, and fan-favorite manga brought together in one of the most ambitious calendars the game has ever seen.

What's Coming in 2026

King of Fighters XV Challenger Series

Godzilla Booster Set

My Hero Academia Challenger Series

Tekken 8 Booster Set

Street Fighter 6: Part Deux Challenger Series

Fairy Tail Booster Set

Organized Play in 2026

We're leveling up Organized Play in 2026—and the first hints drop at our Atlanta Regional the weekend of October 3rd. The full program reveal lands later in October, with venues for next year's events identified before the end of 2025. Get ready for a year packed with competition, community, and unforgettable moments across the globe.

A Milestone Year Ahead

With fighting game icons, kaiju, anime, and manga favorites sharing the spotlight, 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most memorable years in UniVersus history. As the game engine celebrates its 20th anniversary, each release highlights what UniVersus has always been about: bringing fans together through strategy, collectability, and unforgettable battles.

