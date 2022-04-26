He-Man & The Masters Of The Universe Comes To Roblox

Some fun news this morning for Roblox as the Netflix animated series He-Man & The Masters Of The Universe arrives in the game today. In a brand new partnership with Mattel, the game is inviting players and Masters Of The Universe fans into this show's version of the world of Eternia. Here you will be able to compete in PvP battles as these iconic Masters Of The Universe characters (inspired by the Netflix animated series) battle it out in some of the most famous games on the platform.

This is the second Mattel property to join the game after Hot Wheels Open World, as it seems they enjoyed their experience the first time around and decided to double-down on it with characters from a well-known franchise. Along with the characters, you'll also be able to play a special RPG within the game that is completely free. You can read more about that game below along with a quote from today's news about the new partnership.

Developed by Gamefam, He-Man & The Masters Of The Universe: You Have The Power! is a free-to-play RPG available through Roblox on Xbox One, PC, & mobile for players of all ages. Players can join the fray as one of many Masters of the Universe, battling against their friends and other players in unique Eternian locales. They can also collect and upgrade additional Masters and their cosmetics, and explore Castle Grayskull to uncover its many mysteries. "Masters of the Universe is an iconic global property about becoming the best version of yourself," said PJ Lewis, VP Global Head of Action Figures, Mattel. "We're delighted to be on Roblox to provide a new opportunity for fans to connect with our all new Netflix series via this interactive experience where anyone can explore Eternia through the lens of their favorite characters."