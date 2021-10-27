Uno To Launch Collaboration With Nike & Giannis Antetokounmpo

Mattel revealed they have a brand new collaboration between Nike and Uno as they get colorful with gear and the NBA's Giannis Antetokounmpo. Next month the companies will converge to bring a brand new version of the classic card game with the Nike branding on it, while the shoe company will be making a special set of sneakers based around the game as part of its 50th Anniversary. We don't have a price on either of these yet, but we do have details below of what they will be releasing in-full and how you can get your hands on them.

The collaboration features details that celebrate Giannis and his family's love of Uno, incorporating the game's iconic colors, design elements and a special 3-4 card design into the following products: Footwear line featuring Nike's signature Zoom Freak 3, Air Force 1 and Offline with Uno colorways and Giannis's design. There will also be a Zoom Freak 3 Member-only black colorway with an Uno 50th anniversary logo on the tongue and wild cards across the toe, plus fun primary color hits to complete the Uno look.

Special-edition Nike apparel capsule including a classic cotton t-shirt and hat with Giannis's number displayed. The footwear line and apparel capsule will be sold on Nike.com in the coming months.

Giannis-branded Uno deck featuring a new rule where players can "force a turnover" to steal an extra discard. The deck will be sold on Mattel Creations and NTWRK starting November 11. As a part of the collaboration, the Uno! Mobile app will integrate the Giannis-branded Uno deck to use on iOS and Android devices. With the cards, players can use the "force a turnover" rule and decorate their profiles with themed rewards. The cards and other rewards will be available during the Uno x Giannis in-app event from November 1 through November 30. Through the Mattel Creations platform, Mattel creates highly curated, specialty offerings that both celebrate and stretch Mattel's intellectual property. Mattel Creations collaborates with today's most imaginative artists, brands, and pop culture influencers to remix Mattel's iconic toys into entirely new inspired designs where toys become art and art is influenced by toys.

"I want every product to be genuine and authentic, and playing Uno with my brothers is a big part of our lives," said Antetokounmpo. "The Nike team has done a great job bringing my ideas to life, and I think they've created something for every Nike, Uno and basketball fan in this collection." "Working with Nike and Giannis to design and curate this collection was truly an honor, and this collaboration shows how Uno can bring people together, including the Antetokounmpo family," said Ray Adler, Global Head of Games, Mattel. "Partnering with this iconic brand and world-renowned athlete is the perfect celebration of Uno's 50th anniversary."

Posted in: Games, Mattel, Tabletop | Tagged: mattel, nike, UNO