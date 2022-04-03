Unpacking Will Be Coming To PlayStation Consoles

Humble Games and developer Witch Beam announced last week that Unpacking is getting a physical edition, and will be coming to both PS4 and PS5. The game took the industry by storm and has racked up a ton of awards and accolades since it was released, giving players a mellow but interesting puzzle title that tells the story of moving to different places and chapters in someone's life. Now you'll be able to experience it on PlayStation consoles later this Spring.

As part of the release, the two companies have partnered with Limited Run Games to publish a physical edition for Nintendo Switch and both PlayStation consoles, as well as a double LP vinyl soundtrack. Those interested in snagging one of those can do so at the LRG store, as all of them are available for pre-order. As we wait for a release date, you can check out the latest trailer for the PlayStation version down below.

Unpacking is a zen game about the familiar experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home. Part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration, players are invited to create a satisfying living space while learning clues about the life they're unpacking. Over the course of eight house moves, they are given a chance to experience a sense of intimacy with a character they never see and a story they're never told. Unpacking a home – from a single bedroom to an entire house.

Meditative gameplay with no timers or scores.

Exploring domestic environments with all their nooks and crannies while you stack plates, hang towels, and arrange bookshelves.

Discovering a character's story through the items that come with her to each new home (and the items that get left behind).

Soundtrack by BAFTA award-winning composer and audio director Jeff van Dyck.