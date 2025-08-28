Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indoor Astronaut, Unrailed 2, Unrailed 2: Back On Track

Unrailed 2: Back On Track Drops New Sandbox Update

A new free update has been added to Unrailed 2: Back On Track in Early Access, as you can play it for free over the weekend

Indie game developer and publisher Indoor Astronaut added another new update for Unrailed 2: Back On Track while the game is in Early Access. Players now have access to the Sandbox Update, which, as you might have guessed, adds the new Sandbox Mode, two new playable characters, a Classic Mode, and more. We have the details of the update below as it's now live in the current build of the game. Also, the game is hosting a free weekend from now until September 1, 2025.

Sandbox Update

Sandbox Mode: Tailor everything to your liking, from the number of players in your group (up to eight), to the hazards you'll encounter or the overall length of your session. Whether you want a zenned-out ride or a white-knuckle trek, your preferred style of travel is just a few adjustments away.

Tailor everything to your liking, from the number of players in your group (up to eight), to the hazards you'll encounter or the overall length of your session. Whether you want a zenned-out ride or a white-knuckle trek, your preferred style of travel is just a few adjustments away. Classic Mode: Enjoy a simplified, focused challenge in building routes as far as you can manage without juggling the complexity of upgrades or worrying about pesky boss battles.

Enjoy a simplified, focused challenge in building routes as far as you can manage without juggling the complexity of upgrades or worrying about pesky boss battles. Two New Playable Characters: Build a dam good friendship with Bernd the beaver or get stuck on the adorable new cactus named Spike.

Build a dam good friendship with Bernd the beaver or get stuck on the adorable new cactus named Spike. New Ability-Granting Cartridges: Add the Claw Cartridge to your haul to gather tools from afar, or equip the Insta-Hit Cartridge for a chance to instantly give NPCs a one-way ticket to meeting their maker.

Add the Claw Cartridge to your haul to gather tools from afar, or equip the Insta-Hit Cartridge for a chance to instantly give NPCs a one-way ticket to meeting their maker. Recreated Classic Songs: Whistle while you work to four new recreations of songs hailing from the original Unrailed's soundtrack, recalling nostalgic melodies as you ride the rail.

Unrailed 2: Back On Track

Unrailed 2: Back on Track brings chaotic local and online multiplayer track-building action to the next level – band together with friends to collaborate and build your track across new procedurally generated worlds – WHILST the train is running! So think fast, with more freedom than ever before, and conquer new obstacles in your way – before your trains becomes… a trainwreck! Every excursion your crew undertakes feels increasingly meaningful, with new rewards and permanent upgrades granting you character with gameplay-modifying abilities, as well as new train engines, wagons, and extensions to unlock, giving you the tools to build a multitude of train configurations to play and experiment with. Each locomotive loss is an opportunity to rebuild and get… back on track!

