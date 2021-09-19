Unsighted Is Set For Release At The End Of September

Humble Games has revealed the release date for their next game Unsighted, as it will be coming out at the end of the month. Quite literally as it will be released on PC and all three major consoles on September 30th. if you'd like to get a taste of the game, you can try out a demo of it in the Nintendo Switch eShop for free, as well as the Humble Store if you want to try it on PC. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer.

In Unsighted, players will navigate an expansive, interconnected world, filled with shortcuts and secrets where they will solve puzzles and unlock new means of navigation to recover Alma's memories before the clock runs out. After a long war with the humans, the few androids that remain in Arcadia, once a populous metropolis, are running out of Anima, the energy that gives all robots consciousness.

The world of Arcadia is massive and ripe for exploration, with many shortcuts to discover and maps both above and below the surface of the world. When one path seems too tricky, find new uses for familiar weapons and tools. Build your perfect loadout to suit your playstyle. Unsighted allows players to equip weapons in various ways, from dual-wielding swords to shuriken and shotgun combinations. Alma will need to use perfectly timed combat actions to trigger faster reload speeds or a massively damaging parry to survive in the city.

Upgrade Alma through an extensive upgrade tree via chips you'll find throughout your journey. Chips can be crafted or discovered, and each offers different bonus effects. Experiment with nearly limitless builds from the fast and efficient to the powerful and stylish. Alma's withering life force ticks away in real-time and is the driving factor in the story of Unsighted. Tarry too long in one spot, and you may find that critical NPCs have already become Unsighted before you meet them. Save or drain other Automatons of their anima for your survival. The constant passage of time can result in vastly different endings and allows for further playthroughs to stay fresh and exciting.