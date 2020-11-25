Unto The End Gets A New Trailer & A Release Date

After waiting a long time for any news on the game, Big Sugar and developer 2 Ton Studios have released new info about Until The End. The game was revealed clear back at E3 2017 and ever since then, we've basically been waiting to see when this game would come to fruition. Well, we finally have an answer as the team has released a new trailer today and it came with a release date. The game will be released on Steam on December 9th, 2020. You can check out the trailer at the bottom as we wait out the next two weeks for it.

Unto The End is a challenging combat adventure game in the style of a cinematic platformer. The story is simple: get home to your family. Master read-react combat in intense sword fights. Spot opportunities to trade and use items. An adventure told through your actions, how will you make it home? Read-React Combat: One of a kind combat system focused on skill and mastery, designed and built from the ground up specifically for 2D. Fight intelligently and strike tactically with your sword and range weapons in fierce one-on-one and group battles.

Handcrafted Encounters: The adventure unfolds through carefully crafted encounters, each featuring intelligent, worthy opponents, all with their own motivations and place in the world.

Player-Skill Focused: A challenging single-player experience with minimal handholding. All the father's abilities are available from the outset and mastery of those skills, as well as keen observation of your surroundings, are key to survival and success.

Unforgiving Terrain: From cavernous underground ruins to harsh mountain peaks, overcome environmental challenges and deadly traps as you travel through a world of meticulously crafted landscapes.