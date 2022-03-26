Untold Tales Announces New Platformer With The Cub

During the Future Games Show this week, Untold Tales closed out the event with the announcement of their new game, The Cub. This game was straight-up inspired by SEGA platforms of the '90s, including The Jungle Book, Aladdin, and The Lion King, only they've added in some new mechanics and ideas on how to make it work in modern gaming. Here you'll be parkouring through the remains of humanity as you will survive using what skills you have about you against the rabid wildlife and hybrid flora. You'll solve puzzles and find different ways to evade them, as you attempt to escape the humans who pursuing you in some kind of weird apocalyptic safari hunt. You can check the game out from the trailer below and see a teaser for the game's soundtrack, as it sounds like the game won't be released until late 2022 at the earliest.

After the Great Ecological Catastrophe, the ultrarich flee to Mars and leave the rest to perish. But among them a small child who developed immunity to the hostile planet remains. Decades pass and those on Mars venture back to Earth to do recon. When they spot a small human child, The Cub, they immediately try to capture it. This sets off a journey of escape, exploration and discovery through the urban ruins of humanity coupled with frantic cat and mouse chases. Explore the ruins of humanity after the Great Ecological Catastrophe wipes out most of the civilization and leaves our remains to be reclaimed by an evolved mother nature. The story and clues of how and why humanity fell are strewn throughout the world. Crumbling brutalist tower blocks and abandoned genetics labs. Depleted chemical mines and overgrown battlefields. Each level has a story to tell. Accompanying you on the journey is Radio Nostalgia From Mars, a custom soundtrack that'll crash land into your psyche. Sink into thought-provoking survivor stories from the few ultrarich living on Mars, while a smooth-voiced radio DJ keeps the show moving with a collection of chill apocalypse-wave tunes.

If Looks Could Bring Back Memories