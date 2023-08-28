Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Angry Cat Studios, Firesquid, USC: Counterforce

USC: Counterforce Releases New Defense Game Mode

You can play a new game mode in USC: Counterforce as the game will be taking part of Steam's Strategy Fest for the next week.

Indie game developer Angry Cat Studios and publisher Firesquid announced today they have added a new game mode to USC: Counterforce. The game will be a part of Steam's Strategy Fest starting today and running all the way until September 4th, and since the game is already in Early Access, they decided to add something new to the mix. Players who jump into the game will be able to try out Defend the Base, where you'll have to maintain and defend a functional outpost in the middle of nowhere. The new mode mixes the concept of base management with a turn-based tactical defense to give most genres a bit of a twist.

"USC: Counterforce places players into the shoes of space commandos tasked with investigating and neutralizing an alien threat on the planetary body M-8322. Prepare your team, carefully choose your skills, and master your weapons in order to protect humanity. USC: Counterforce features a class-free skill system and passive abilities that players must perfect to find the perfect combinations. Grab a friend to join the fray with by using the game's local co-op mode (hot seat or remote play together)."

Assemble the Ultimate Squad: Prepare your team for every situation! Featuring a class-free system, USC:CF allows you to fully customize your forces and face enemy threats however you see fit!

Prepare your team for every situation! Featuring a class-free system, USC:CF allows you to fully customize your forces and face enemy threats however you see fit! Varied Weapons and Tools: Utilize melee and ranged weapons with various types of ammunition to take down enemies. Gather hacking tools, mines, turrets, and more to achieve your mission.

Utilize melee and ranged weapons with various types of ammunition to take down enemies. Gather hacking tools, mines, turrets, and more to achieve your mission. Fully Interactable Environments: Explore and fight in interactable and fully destructible environments. Rearrange the battlefield, build barricades, avoid and exploit environmental hazards, lay traps, and more.

Explore and fight in interactable and fully destructible environments. Rearrange the battlefield, build barricades, avoid and exploit environmental hazards, lay traps, and more. Multiple Game Modes: Play alone with fully customizable Single Mission mode; build, maintain, and defend a functional outpost in our Defend the Base mode; and lead your marines on challenging, multi-mission operations with unique goals. Don't want to go alone? Venture into co-op multiplayer modes and play in the classic hot seat, or use Steam's "Remote Play Together" feature to bring a fellow soldier along online.

