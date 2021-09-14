Uxie Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: September 2021

The Lake Trio officially returns to raids in Pokémon GO today, and this time they will be Shiny! These three Legendary Pokémon have a lot of shared counters, so you may be able to make groups that will work against all three when comparing these raid guides. Keep in mind, though, there are qualities that Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie have that make them distinct from each other in some ways. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Uxie, a pure Psychic-type that can now be encountered in its Shiny form.

Top Uxie Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Uxie counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)*

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Honchkrow (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Mega Gyarados (Bite, Crunch)*

Shadow Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

*Please note that you cannot currently have two Megas active at once. You will need to pick between these counters.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Uxie with efficiency.

Giratina Origin Forme (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Hydreigon (Bite, Dark Pulse)

Yveltal (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Escavalier (Bug Bite, Megahorn)

Honchkrow (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Banette (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Uxie is tankier than Azelf. It can be defeated by three trainers if the absolute top ten counters are used, but it will be a hard fight. Your best bet is to make sure you have four or more with the top counters and moves.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. Note, though, that Shiny Legendaries are a guaranteed first catch, so you can feel free to use a Pinap Berry if you encounter a Shiny Uxie.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

Uxie's 100% IVs are 1442 in normal weather and 1803 in boosted weather conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!