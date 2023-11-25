Posted in: Games, Indie Games, RedDeer Games, Video Games | Tagged: Uzzuzzu My Pet: Golf Dash

Uzzuzzu My Pet: Golf Dash Will Release On Switch This Week

RedDeer Games confirmed that their next game, Uzzuzzu My Pet: Golf Dash, will be released for the Nintendo Switch later this week.

Article Summary RedDeer Games announces Uzzuzzu My Pet: Golf Dash for Nintendo Switch.

Release set for December 1, featuring a mini-golf game with inventive courses.

Expect to play golf with unconventional "balls" like sausages and eggs.

Over 70 quirky golf courses with traps and varied scenarios to challenge players.

Indie game publisher RedDeer Games has revealed their latest game, Uzzuzzu My Pet: Golf Dash, is set to be released on the Nintendo Switch this week. This is literally just a fun mini-golf game akin to What The Golf?, where you'll tee off in various situations with holes that make no sense until you find out the reasoning behind them. All with these pets who both play and are featured in the courses. The game will be released on December 1, but until then, enjoy the trailer below.

"Meet your new golf buddies, grab a club, and embark on a hilariously absurd golfing journey through the most ridiculous places. In Uzzuzzu's universe, everything can be a golf ball. Sausage, egg, tuna – everything you can think of… Check with Boo what other surprises are waiting for you, and be aware of the item shape because every "golf ball" bounces differently. You won't experience only casual levels in this game. Running away from enormous basketball or defending your friends from danger as a hot dog. Not to mention traps on your way like falling crates, moving knives, or even bursts of pressure. After you complete a certain amount of levels, you will earn a badge. It allows you to track your progress and take a step forward in collecting all the trophies! Kung will be proud if you can make your collection extra shiny."

"On more than 70 diverse and completely atypical "golf courses" there will be numerous traps and even funny scenarios to add variety to the fun. Running away from an enormous basketball or defending friends from danger as a hot dog is just a foretaste of the entertainment that awaits players in Uzzuzzu My Pet: Golf Dash. Animal friends Uzzuzzu My Pet are once again inviting Nintendo Switch players to embark on a unique and playful adventure. This time, four adorable characters – Boo the puppy, the elegant feline Tara, the party soul Golden Retriever Kung, and the funny Persian Ta – will challenge players' sporting and entertainment skills in the ridiculous golf simulation."

