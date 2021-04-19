V & VMAX Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 2

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. We have cataloged the Shiny Vault in a sprawling 34-part series and now, finally, we close the Vault and move to the Pokémon V and VMAX cards of the standard numbered set.

Morpeko V & VMAX: This is the same situation as the Cinderace cards in this set. Morpeko V is a reprint from the Sword & Shield base set while the VMAX features different artwork from the Sword & Shield VMAX. While it'd be better, in my opinion, to feature entirely new artwork from set to set, at least the more coveted pull here (the textured VMAX card) is different. Morpeko is one of the fan favorites of the Galar region, so it's nice to see it keep getting the spotlight. In this set, it gets five total cards: a V, a VMAX, a Shiny, and two standard cards. The standard cards are actually my favorites, as they show Morpeko joyfully interacting with other Pokémon.

This is the same situation as the Cinderace cards in this set. Morpeko V is a reprint from the Sword & Shield base set while the VMAX features different artwork from the Sword & Shield VMAX. While it'd be better, in my opinion, to feature entirely new artwork from set to set, at least the more coveted pull here (the textured VMAX card) is different. Morpeko is one of the fan favorites of the Galar region, so it's nice to see it keep getting the spotlight. In this set, it gets five total cards: a V, a VMAX, a Shiny, and two standard cards. The standard cards are actually my favorites, as they show Morpeko joyfully interacting with other Pokémon. Indeedee V: This card is a win for me, as it's not only entirely new artwork that differs from the original Indeedee V from Sword & Shield base set, it's also, funny enough, the least creepy Indeedee card. It says a lot about the… unique character design here that Indeedee looks less creepy when it's being a Psychic badass than it does when it's smiling.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues with the V and VMAX cards of the standard set.