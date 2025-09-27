Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alice Games, Vacation Cafe Simulator

Vacation Cafe Simulator Announced For Steam

Do you have what it takes to run a popular cafe somewhere for tourists to enjoy? Give it a shot in Vacation Cafe Simulator, coming next year

Article Summary Vacation Cafe Simulator lets you run a cozy seaside cafe with authentic Italian cuisine and no stress timers.

Decorate and upgrade your dream cafe, unlocking new equipment, interior designs, and ambiance enhancements.

Explore Italy's coast by Vespa, visit markets, wineries, and farms, and collect unique ingredients for your dishes.

Enjoy relaxing solo play or invite friends for cooperative cafe management and culinary mini-games.

Indie game developer and publisher Alice Games has revealed their latest game, Vacation Cafe Simulator, which is coming out sometime next year. The game has you living in a very touristy location by the sea, as you will do your best to run a cafe and attract all of the incoming people and money. Both to grow your own business and help the area thrive. We have more details and a trailer here for you to check out, with a playtest available on Steam right now, as we wait to see when it will be released in 2026.

Vacation Cafe Simulator

Vacation Cafe Simulator captures the cozy, stress-free rhythm of life in an Italian coastal town. Instead of racing against timers or juggling high-pressure tasks, players are free to focus on cooking, decorating, and soaking in the atmosphere with a glass of in-game Prosecco by their side. The experience is designed to feel like a true escape, allowing players to unwind while running their dream cafe. At the heart of the gameplay is an authentic celebration of Italian cuisine.

Players can prepare iconic dishes such as pizza, pasta, and bruschetta through fun and intuitive mini-games, each designed to recreate the satisfaction of cooking without any of the mess. The game goes beyond cooking, allowing players to experience the entire cycle: shopping for ingredients, preparing meals, serving customers, cleaning up, collecting payments, and even washing dishes. All of these features mirror the rhythm of real cafe life.

Cozy, Stress-Free Gameplay: Embrace a peaceful rhythm with no timers, no stress. Focus on cooking, decorating, and enjoying life, with an in-game Prosecco in hand.

Authentic Italian Culinary Fun: Master beloved dishes like pizza, pasta, and bruschetta through engaging mini-games.

Cafe Customization & Growth: Reinvent your cafe as you invest earnings in new equipment, ambiance upgrades, and interior design enhancements.

Explore Local Surroundings: Take trips to nearby wineries, farms, and markets to gather ingredients and inspiration, expanding your cafe's personality and offering. Hop on your Vespa to travel across a large map, manage tasks, interact with cute cats, or simply enjoy scenic rides and sunsets along the Italian coast.

Dive for Fresh Ingredients: Venture underwater to harvest oysters and other delicacies, bringing a unique twist to your culinary creations

Immersive Atmosphere: The game blends culinary challenges, management mechanics, and exploration, all wrapped in an inviting, cozy aesthetic.

Flexible Gameplay Modes: Players can enjoy the experience solo or invite friends for co-op adventures.

