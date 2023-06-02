Vaesen Announces The Lost Mountain Saga Expansion Vaesen is getting an entirely new expansion released, as the TTRPG will receive The Lost Mountain Saga sometime this year.

Free League Publishing revealed a brand new expansion is coming to the Nordic horror TTRPG Vaesen with the reveal of The Lost Mountain Saga. This new content will be an epic campaign of five Mysteries for your players to explore ancient myths and old Nordic folk tales. Throughout each chapter you'll have opportunities to become entangled in social intrigue and encounter large and terrifying horrors, as you make your way across the Mythic North, attempting to survive and find the truth. We don't have an official release date for the book beyond the idea it will be out sometime this year, but it's currently up for pre-order for about $37. We got more info on the expansion below.

"An ancient stone has been discovered in the dark caves of the Mythic North. Protected for thousands of years by creatures no longer walking this earth, these sacred stones were never meant to be found. However, as is the nature of human curiosity and greed, exploitation soon begins with little regard for potential risks or consequences. Vaesen: The Lost Mountain Saga is written by actor and podcaster Ellinor DiLorenzo and based on her original podcast with the same name but expanded and modified for this official release. The hardback book is beautifully illustrated by Johan Egerkrans and Anton Vitus."

Chapter 1: DUTY AND DESPAIR: Mysterious accidents plague the Swedish mining town of Falun, and a pious man takes it upon himself to get to the bottom of the problem – which he is convinced is the result of moral depravity and witchcraft. But something far more wicked is luring in the dark caverns.

Chapter 2: THE BEGINNING OF THE FALL: The University of Upsala is hosting an exclusive ball rumored to reveal something that will shake the scientific community to its core. But in the midst of all the excitement, there are alarming reports that the Asylum is getting overcrowded due to an unexplained uptick in admitted patients.

Chapter 3: WHERE THE SUN DIES: An island off the coast of northern Norway is in distress, and all previous rescue attempts have failed. As winter approaches, the authorities hire a team of experts to discover the truth. What follows is one of the most dangerous missions the Society has ever embarked upon.

Chapter 4: THE PRINCE & THE WITCH: The ancient spring celebration of Valborg is close, eager to enchant those who participate. But within the rich history of the surrounding forests of the celebration, secrets are waiting to be uncovered.

Chapter 5: THE LOST MOUNTAIN SAGA: An ancient stone has been discovered in the dark caves of the Abisko region in the north of Sweden. Protected for thousands of years by creatures no longer walking this earth, these sacred stones were never meant to be found. However, as is the nature of human curiosity and greed, exploitation soon begins with little regard for potential risks or consequences.

