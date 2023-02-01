Valentine's Day 2023 Event Details Announced In Pokémon GO

Niantic has announced the Valentine’s Day 2023 Event details in Pokémon GO with new releases including Mega Gardevoir and more.

Shiny Frillish, Mega Gardevoir, and more are coming to Pokémon GO with the Valentine's Day 2023 event. Let's get into the details.

Tapu Lele & Mega Gardevoir in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

Here are the full details for the Pokémon GO Valentine's Day 2023 Event:

  • Date and time: Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time
  • New Mega Pokémon: Mega Gardevoir will be featured in Mega Raids with an evolution bonus for the Ralts line
    • Evolving Kirlia during the Valentine's Day 2023 event up to Gallade or Gardevoir will suit them with the formerly Community Day-exclusive Charged Attack of Synchronoise. Gallade or Gardevoir caught in raids will also know Synchronoise. (Mega Gardevoir will un-Mega into Gardevoir. You will need to battle in Tier Three raids to encounter Gallade.)
  • New Shiny release: Frillish will be released in its Shiny form. It will be available in the wild. Frillish will have a higher Shiny rate in Eggs than in the wild.
  • Wild spawns: Nidoran (both Female and Male), Skitty, Volbeat, Illumise, Woobat, Frillish, Furfrou, and Morelull. Rare spawns will be Chansey, Audino, and Alomomola.
    • Flabébé will be featured in the following locations:
      • Red Flower Flabébé: Appearing in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
      • Blue Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Asia-Pacific region
      • Yellow Flower Flabébé: Appearing in the Americas
      • White Flower Flabébé and Orange Flower Flabébé in all regions as a rare spawn
  • Special Furfrou Form Change: The Heart Trim Form Change of Furfrou will be available.
  • 7 KM Gift Eggs: Lickitung, Smoochum, Happiny, Frillish, Alomomola.
  • Field Research encounters: Common encounters are Pikachu, Eevee, Ralts, Luvdisc, Hippopotas, Frillish, and Litleo. Rare spawns are Chansey, Heart Pattern Spinda, Combee, Audino, Alomomola, and Morelull.
  • Raids:
    • Tier One: Chansey, Shinx, Furfrou, Espurr
    • Tier Three: Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Lickitung, Miltank, Gallade
    • Tier Five: Tapu Lele with a Shiny release
    • Mega Raids: Mega Gardevoir
  • Timed Research: A Timed Research questline titled Lovely Wishes will feature a split path that either awards extra XP, awards extra Candy, or increases the duration of Daily Adventure Incense. Trainers will encounter the newly Shiny-capable Frillish through this Timed Research.
  • Global Challenge: From Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. PST to Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. PST, Trainers will be invited to send Gifts to Trainers to unlock the following bonuses for the remainder of the event:
    • Global Challenge Bonus: Triple Transfer Candy for the remainder of the event
    • Global Challenge Bonus: Double Transfer Candy XL for Trainers level 31 and up for the remainder of the event
      • Global Challenge Goal: Send 100,000,000 Gifts
  • Event bonus: 
    • Double Stardust from opening Gifts
    • Two-hour Lure Modules during the event

During the event, there will also be a Luvdisc Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO. The details are as follows:

  • Date and time: Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time
  • Featured Pokémon: Luvdisc with an increased Shiny rate
  • Wild spawns: Slowpoke, Lickitung, Miltank, Lileep, Feebas, Spritzee, and Fomantis. Alomomla will be a rare spawn.

