Valorant Debuts New Agent & Announces 2023 VCT Champions Location

Riot Games revealed a couple of awesome items over the weekend for Valorant, as players are getting a new agent, and a major esports event is confirmed. First off, the 22nd agent to be added to the game is called Gekko, a Los Angeles native who has a knack for getting both in and out of tight situations. Meanwhile, the company confirmed that the 2023 VCT Champions would be coming to Gekko's hometown, as it will take over The Forum in Los Angeles this September. We got more info on both items below as Episode 6 Act II begins on March 7th, 2023.

Valorant Agent 22: Gekko

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Gekko is Valorant's newest Initiator who leads a tight-knit crew of calamitous creatures. His buddies bound forward, scattering enemies out of the way, with Gekko chasing them down to regroup and go again. Gekko the Angeleno leads a tight-knit crew of calamitous creatures. His buddies bound forward, scattering enemies out of the way, with Gekko chasing them down to regroup and go again.

Gekko Abilities

Dizzy (E): Fire to send Dizzy soaring forward through the air. Dizzy charges and then unleashes plasma blasts at enemies in line of sight. Enemies hit by her plasma are blinded. When Dizzy expires, she reverts into a dormant globule Interact to reclaim the globule and gain another Dizzy charge after a short cooldown.

Wingman (Q): Fire to send Wingman forward seeking enemies. Wingman unleashes a concussive blast toward the first enemy he sees Alt Fire when targeting a Spike site or planted Spike to have Wingman defuse or plant the Spike. To plant, Gekko must have the Spike in his inventory. When Wingman expires, he reverts into a dormant globule Interact to reclaim the globule and gain another Wingman charge after a short cooldown.

Mosh Pit (C): Fire to throw Mosh like a grenade Alt Fire to throw underhand. Upon landing Mosh duplicates across a large area, then after a short delay, explodes.

Thrash (X): Fire to link with Thrash's mind and steer her through enemy territory Activate to lunge forward and explode, detaining any enemies in a small radius. When Thrash expires, she reverts into a dormant globule INTERACT to reclaim the globule and gain another Thrash charge after a short cooldown. Thrash can be reclaimed once.

2023 VCT Champions – Los Angeles

Valorant teams from North America, Brazil, Latin America, EMEA, and Asia are currently competing for the chance to earn one of 16 qualification slots for the tournament. Interest and viewership in the tournament has grown year-over-year, with last year's event seeing more than 1.5 million concurrent viewers tuning in to the final and an AMA of more than 1.25 million, representing a 34% year-over-year growth in viewership. Two iconic Los Angeles locations will play host to the event, with early rounds taking place at the Shrine Auditorium and final rounds at the KIA Forum.