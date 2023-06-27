Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Riot Games, Valorant

Valorant Drops New Patch Notes For The 7.0 Launch

Check out the latest patch notes for Valorant, as the team at Riot Games prepare to launch the latest Chapter for the game this week.

Before Riot Games launches Chapter 7 in Valorant this week, the developers released a new set of patch notes for Version 7.0 to let you know what's coming. This is basically a rundown from the team about what they have in store for you that they didn't already cover or just a reminder that things are happening. Like the addition of Deadlock to the game and the Team Deathmatch mode. You can read the entire list of notes below, along with some videos released over the past couple of days showing off Chapter 7 – Episode 1.

General Valorant Updates

Spray Wheel: Added text to the Spray equip screen indicating your bound keybinds.

Agent Updates

Deadlock: Deadlock goes live! Learn about her abilities on our Agents page. Watch our latest Sentinel take on a mysterious creature below.

Modes Updates

Team Deathmatch: Team Deathmatch goes live! Learn about the newest game mode in our Team Deathmatch 101 breakdown.

Progression Updates

Progression System Update

Daily Rewards This new feature recognizes your engagement in the game with daily rewards. Every day that you play matches, you'll earn progress on a Checkpoint Track. Each checkpoint on the track yields quantities of XP and our new in-game currency, Kingdom Credits. All game modes provide progress toward Daily Rewards except for Deathmatch. Kingdom Credits can be spent on accessories, Agents, and Agent Gear.

Accessory Store

○ Use your Kingdom Credits to purchase accessories from previous Battlepasses, including: Player Cards Sprays Titles Gun Buddies

Agent Store

The Valorant Agent Store streamlines the Agent acquisition process. As always, you can use VP or Recruitment Tokens to unlock an Agent, and now you have a third option: unlocking them with Kingdom Credits.

Agent Recruitment Events Each new Agent will have their own Agent Recruitment Event when they are launched. During these events, you'll earn XP towards the new Agent automatically. As well, you won't be able to unlock the new Agent with Kingdom Credits or Recruitment Tokens, but you can still use VP if you like. If you don't earn enough XP during a Recruitment Event to unlock an Agent, that Agent becomes available for purchase normally after the Recruitment Event in the Agent Store.

Agent Gear All of your favorite Agent-themed gear is available for Kingdom Credits. For every Agent, there are now 10 Levels of Agent Gear instead of 10 Levels of Agent Contract. To get an Agent's gear, you must first own the Agent, then unlock each Level of Agent Gear. Level 5 used to unlock Valorant Agents. However, since we moved Agents into the Agent Store, Level 5 will now grant you a flat amount of Kingdom Credits. If you already have the Agent, however, you won't get any Kingdom Credits at Level 5. For more information, check out our Progression Update Explainer + FAQ.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Spray Wheel did not appear in-game when there was packet loss during your load-in. This should occur much less frequently.

Fixed a bug where you were able to purchase outside of your account's region.

Fixed an issue where you were able to see the opposing team's bullet tracers during the Buy Phase.

Fixed Chamber's Rendezvous (E) to interrupt the teleport if you are Suppressed mid animation.

Fixed Yoru's Gatecrash (E) to interrupt the teleport if you are Suppressed mid animation.

Fixed Omen's From the Shadows (X) to cancel the teleport if you Suppressed while forming.

Fixed Cypher's Spycam (E) from being placeable on Lotus' rotating doors.

Fixed the issue where Sage's Barrier Orb (C) would sometimes rotate multiple times from a single button press when placing it.

Fixed issues where on some map geo Cypher could not pick up his Cyber Cage (C) during the Buy Phase.

Fixed issue where Killjoy's Alarmbot (Q) could be destroyed from a farther distance than intended by Raze's Boom Bot (C).

Fixed issue where frame rate would decrease when Reyna is healing from Devour (Q).

Fixed an issue where the Chinese Baidu Pinyin input method could only type English in chat.

Fixed a bug where the Push-to-Talk key sometimes allowed for voice to be transmitted even when letting go of the key.

Known Issues

An Agent's HP number is visible while in Spike Cam perspective.

The red background that displays behind the HP number when an Agent is at critical health may be visible even if the Agent is not in critical health.

