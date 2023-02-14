Valorant Drops New Update With Agent Changes & Bug Fixes Killjoy and Raze get some changes in the latest update for Valorant, along with a number of small additions and fixes.

Riot Games dropped a new update into Valorant this morning, which offers changes to a few agents and modes in the game. The big changes come to two agents as Killjoy and Raze get some balancing and adjustments, while the rest are basically tweaks and bug fixes to the game. We got the full list of notes from the devs below for Patch 6.03.

VALORANT AGENT UPDATES

Killjoy: With Chamber's recent balance and the increased reliability of Killjoy's Lockdown ult, she has recently sprung up as the premier Sentinel Agent in the game. When we took on systemic damage and health interactions in Patch 5.12, we decided not to reduce Killjoy's Turret health given her place in the ecosystem at the time. Given her place today, we are making the changes below.

Turret (E) health decreased 125 > 100 Reducing the total health of the Turret will allow for opponents to have an easier time destroying it, particularly with weaker weapons.

Lockdown (X) point cost increased 7 > 8 We're happy with Killjoy's Ult being powerful when opponents don't have a planto push or contest it, but feel the frequency is too high for the reliability it now offers.



Raze: We feel the duration of Boom Bot has led to a larger recon footprint than we felt was healthy, in regards to the ability's secondary output. We are decreasing the amount of space the ability can cover in order to sharpen Boom Bot as a tool Raze, and her team can use to follow up around angles.

Boom Bot (C) duration decreased 10s > 5s

MODES UPDATES

Swiftplay: Remember when we told you the Swiftplay Beta would end in January. We sorta lied. Everyone decided to just keep it on. Please keep sending us your feedback, though!

SOCIAL UPDATES

Added Real-Time Text Evaluation (NA only to start) to the Valorant Agent Select screen.

BUG FIXES

Adjusted Sage, Neon, Jett, and Yoru's hair heights to fit within our standardized vertical range.

Valorant AI (such as Skye's Seekers [X]) will now travel through the crouch-only connection on Pearl near the Defender's spawn area.

Fixed a bug where KAY/O would sometimes be able to move after being downed during NULL/cmd (X).