Valorant Invitation Tourney Red Bull Home Ground Returns

Red Bull has brought back their Valorant invitational tournament as the Red Bull Home Ground returns this November. The company has sent out invitations to 15 teams for this one, which will take place in London from November 4th-7th, 2021. Those teams include G2 Esports, Guild Esports, Team Liquid, Vodafone GIANTS, Tenstar, Acend, Futbolist, fnatic, Supermassive, Heretics, Anubis, FPX, Gambit, BIG CLAN, BDS, and one more team that will be added in an Open Qualifier. That qualifier spot will start holding competitions on October 18th, which you can find out how to sign up for below. The tourney itself will have best of five battles, with the first two opening matches on each team's chosen "home ground". Everyone will be vying for a €50,000 prize pool, which is nothing to scoff at. We'll find out soon if this will be closed to the public or if they intend to have an audience present in the Red Bull Sphere.

Hosted at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere and streamed live on Twitch and YouTube, Red Bull Home Ground features an even bigger 16-team format, that will see a star-studded international lineup of the biggest Valorant teams from Europe and the Middle East. Esport giants including G2, Team Liquid, Guild Esports, Gambit Esports and more will battle it out on the big stage.

The winners of Red Bull Campus Clutch, the largest global Valorant university tournament, Anubis, will be representing their home nation of Egypt during the Finals in November, while Red Bull will also be opening the event to talented players across Europe, hosting open qualifiers from October 18th – 21st. Sign-ups are live now at smash.gg/RBHG to find the final squad to complete the sixteen-team lineup and put their skills to the test against the best teams in Valorant.

The competition pioneers a unique Home & Away structure that delivers an exciting twist to the normal Valorant format, placing an even greater emphasis on map knowledge and strategy and a new layer of unpredictability to map picks. Among the most intriguing matchups will be between Valorant giants G2 and Gambit Esports. With G2 the reigning Red Bull Home Ground champions and Gambit recently emerging victorious at the Valorant Champions Tour Berlin Masters, G2 will look to reassert its dominance on the Valorant scene.