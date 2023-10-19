Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Valorant

Valorant Reveals Latest Agent As Iso Comes To The Fold

Check out the latest trailer for Valorant, as Riot Games has revealed their first look at the new agent on the way named Iso.

Riot Games released the first teaser trailer for their latest Valorant agent this morning, as we got a better look at Iso. Not much was revealed about the character and their backstory, but what we do know is that they are a Chinese fixer for hire who has been tasked with dismantling the flow of things. He has the ability to reconfigure ambient energy into bulletproof protection, so essentially, you're getting a character who can make a bulletproof shield. The character was introduced along with a specific piece of information about the Episode 7, Act III Battle Pass, sent to use as an interview with game producer Mingxi Zou, which we have for you here. The new agent and pass will be released on October 31.

What were your goals when designing the Valorant Episode 7, Act III Battle Pass?

MZ: As this year draws to a close, we're excited to offer this Battle Pass as the perfect conclusion to an incredible journey we've shared, marked by new maps, agents, a growing global family, and unforgettable esports highlights. ThisBattle Pass is infused with festive joy and the anticipation of the dawn of a new year. Alongside these, our accessories always aim to capture those joyful, funny and memorable moments from our game that players might find familiar, such as the Big Bet Spray and Fragger's Fall Spray.

What did you take inspiration from / any notable concepts you wanted to convey with Episode 7, Act III Battle Pass?

MZ: In this Battle Pass, our skins draw inspiration from cherished tales and art forms. The ballet-inspired skin showcases elegant, toy soldier-like designs, reminiscent of wintry performances. Our desert-themed skin is vibrant with purples and golds, echoing the magic of wishes and ancient lamps. Meanwhile, the Chinese shadow play skin captures the delicate dance of light and shadow of vivid animals, honoring an age-old storytelling craft. Combined, these skins celebrate festive tales and the joy of year-end celebrations, setting the stage for new adventures.

