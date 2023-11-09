Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Valve Corporation, Video Games | Tagged: Steam Deck

Valve Corporation Announced The Steam Deck OLED

Valve Corporation finally revealed the Steam Deck OLED, along with the news that it will be released to the public next week.

Article Summary Valve Corporation unveils the Steam Deck OLED, releasing November 16.

Enhanced features include a more durable build, improved Wi-Fi, and ergonomic design.

OLED model boasts longer battery life, faster downloads, and is lighter and cooler.

1TB model has an exclusive case; parts will soon be available on iFixit.

After months of speculation about when we'd finally see it, Valve Corporation revealed that the Steam Deck OLED model will be released on November 16. This version of it is a complete improvement from top to bottom of the original, designed to last longer and be more durable, with a better Wi-fi interface and a better ergonomic design that fits better with the hands. Essentially, taking all of the major criticisms about the first design and fixing them. Whether they've succeeded or not, we won't know for another week, as we weren't one of the lucky few to get one in advance for review. But we have more info on it below.

"Steam Deck's HDR OLED display is designed from the ground up for gaming with striking contrast, brilliant clarity, and a larger picture. With more colors, pure blacks, and amazing motion rendition, you'll see your games in a new light. With Steam Deck OLED, we've overhauled the internals, making battery life longer and downloads faster. At the same time, we made the device a bit lighter and cooler. Steam Deck OLED has 30-50% more battery life. We fit a bigger battery into the case, and the OLED display draws less power. Combined with the updated, more efficient AMD APU, you have way more time to play your favorites. Steam Deck OLED comes with Wifi 6E, offering increased bandwidth and lower latency. This means faster downloads (up to 3 times faster!) and stable online play. Thanks to a bigger fan and updated thermals, Steam Deck OLED runs cooler. It also weighs 30g, or ~5% lighter than the LCD model, due to the screen." "The 1TB models (including Limited Edition) come in an exclusive case with a removable liner. This is perfect for throwing Steam Deck into your backpack when you don't need the protection (or bulk) of the full hard case. The touchscreen's responsiveness and fidelity are vastly improved. Haptics are higher fidelity and more consistent. We've also added a dedicated Bluetooth antenna, improving the connection for multiple controllers. All of the rear case screws are now Torx™ type, which screws into metal threads, making disassembly/reassembly possible without impacting structural integrity. Internal components are now easier to access, and Steam Deck OLED replacement parts will be coming to iFixit soon."

