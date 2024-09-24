Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dvora Studio, Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch

Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch Receives Early Access Release Date

Headup Games has revealed the official release date for Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch, as the game arrives in Early Access on Steam

Article Summary Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch hits Early Access on Steam on October 23, 2024, with a free demo available now.

Play as the Dungeon Monarch, defending your master’s dungeon with magic and summonable troops.

Combines deck builder, tactics, auto-battler, and dungeon defense gameplay for unique strategic fun.

Use a magical deck to unleash spells and summon units, customizing your strategy to fend off invaders.

Indie game developer Dvora Studio and publisher Headup Games have confirmed an Early Access release date for Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch on Steam. The team revealed that a limited version of the game will arrive on their platform on October 23, 2024. For those looking to try it out ahead of time, the game already has a free demo on Steam for you to play. But before all that, check out the latest trailer above to see more of the gameplay.

Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch

Step into the role of a Dungeon Monarch, a chosen guardian of your master's dungeon. Equipped with formidable magic and an inexhaustible army of summonable troops that synergize with one another, your mission is to repel adventurers, envious rivals, and other deities seeking to invade and raze the dungeon. Vambrace: Dungeon Monarch features a unique, fast-paced combination of deck builder, tactics, auto-battler, and dungeon defense gameplay! Utilize your strategic deck of cards to unleash devastating magic spells and summon formidable combat units onto the battlefield. Annihilate your foes with lightning bolts, fireballs, and barrages of arrows while buffing your troops with bonus damage, morale boosts, and protective armor. Observe as your units join the battle, decimating intruders with their unique abilities.

Archon hunters from around the world invade your god's lair to seek her golden throne, aiming to take advantage of the master's lapses in power. But this dungeon has a new leader: the Monarch, the god's regent. But is this new one worthy of his position and power? Armed with a magical deck of cards, each representing your abilities, you summon and support units as they wreak havoc on enemies. You can only carry so many cards, so you'll need to come up with a sound strategy that makes the most of the cards you have and customize your deck to deal with a variety of foes bent on looting and destroying your dungeon.

