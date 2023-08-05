Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Poncle, Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors Will Launch Co-Op Mode On August 17th

You'll soon be able to slay enemies as a team as the team behind Vampire Survivors will be releasing a new update soon with co-op mode.

Indie game developer and publisher Poncle confirmed this week they will be updating Vampire Survivors with co-op mode on August 17th. This will be your chance to finally slay as many vampires in your wake as possible with a friend or two, as you'll work as a team to defeat everything in your way. We got the notes the team posted on Steam this week about the new content on the way.

"We are also getting a lot of questions about how the local co-op mode will work gameplay-wise, and that reminded us of the old saying, 'A first gameplay video is worth a thousand words.' It should answer a lot of questions like how leveling up, moving as a group, destroying friendships, etc., works. The video shows a pretty advanced build of the new mode, but we are still tweaking details and balancing it, so what you see here is still a work in progress. For example… There will also be a new item in co-op mode that we haven't shown before. It's an ancient, almighty artifact called… The Friendship Amulet."

"This item can appear on the level-up screen and will level-up a random active weapon for each player. Players will have to decide if they tactically (or selfishly) pick a level-up for a weapon of their choice or give the whole group a round of random level-up. (don't worry about the Friendship Amulet poking a hole in your Collection, it is shown in there from the beginning since it's more a game mechanic rather than an item you pick up) We are also trying to pack as many options as possible by the next release to customize the co-op experience: If you got feedback about the footage, of course, let us know in the comments here. On that note: We've already heard a lot of players asking for an online mode, but that's an order of magnitude or two more complicated to make right now. Maybe we'll look into it when we have more time. Or maybe we are already?"

