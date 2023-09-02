Posted in: Games, Vampire: The Masquerade, World Of Darkness | Tagged: PAX West 2023

Vampire: The Masquerade Reveals Multiple New Deals At PAX West 2023

You're going to see more Vampire: The Masquerade pop up in places as multiple brand deals were announced during PAX West 2023.

World Of Darkness has announced multiple new projects revolving around the Vampire: The Masquerade franchise during PAX West. The company revealed that they have signed several partnerships with Techland, Penny Arcade, and Well Played Games for officially licensed Vampire: The Masquerade projects. They also revealed upcoming titles from Fast Travel Games and Xplored that are currently at the PAX West booth as we speak for you to check out. We have the full rundown of everything the company revealed this weekend.

Partnership with Techland for Vampire: The Masquerade x Dying Light 2 DLC

This pack brings Vampire: The Masquerade clans as character skins to the popular post-apocalyptic open-world action role-playing game. More information about this DLC will be added to the Dying Light fan hub here.

The return of Seattle by Night with Penny Arcade

The hit Vampire: The Masquerade actual-play streaming series returns with a star-studded cast, helmed by Penny Arcade. The next season will debut its first episode live on the PAX West main stage on Saturday, with more episodes slated to air in the coming months. More information will be shared in the coming weeks on the World of Darkness social media accounts, Twitter/X and Facebook.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Clans of London mobile game developed by Well Played Games

Players control coteries of vampires struggling for dominance across London, using violence and guile to build their undead power centers. Head to the official announcement here for more information on Clans of London.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice VR title from Fast Travel Games

In Justice, players set out to uncover the mystery behind their sire's murder and reclaim a stolen relic in the dark underbelly of Venice, Italy. Playing as Justice, a vampire of the Banu Haqim clan, players follow a gritty main narrative, embark on several side missions, and engage in unique dialogue options to track down the culprits. The title is playable at PAX West, enabling fans to experience the horrors of being a Kindred in VR for the first time.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Milan Uprising board game from Xplored – After surpassing its crowdfunding campaign goal in less than an hour, Milan Uprising is playable at PAX West. Milan Uprising uses the Teburu system to seamlessly integrate physical and digital components, inviting players to shape the fate of Milan in a collaborative, narrative-driven experience.

