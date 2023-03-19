Varney Lake To Be Released For PC & Console At The End Of April What will the perfect summer bring to you after you encounter a vampire? Find out in Varney Lake, coming out next month.

Indie developer LCB Game Studio and publisher Chorus Worldwide revealed they are set to release Varney Lake for PC and all three major consoles next month. The game serves as a follow-up to the cool "pixel pulp" visual novel Mothmen 1966, as you are given another paranormal story that you'll get to read and follow along with in a sort of choose-your-own-adventure setting. The story was created by novelist Nico Saraintaris and artist Fernando Martinez Ruppel, as they have taken to making intriguing stories and transforming them into a compelling video game with a gripping story that you get to play out. All of which has been inspired by mid-20th century pulp fiction and illustrated in the classic 80s PC-inspired graphics. We got more info on the game for you below, as well as the latest trailer for you to enjoy, as the game will be released on April 28th, 2023.

"1954. During the long, hot summer, Jimmy, Doug, and Christine are spending their fourth vacation together at Varney Lake. Teenage crushes, pranks, card tricks, long days of adventure, a pipe dream of saving the local drive-in from demolition; they're kids, coming of age. Until they find the Vampire. 1981. Lou Hill, a paranormal investigator, has a lead on a mind-blowing case. Will he be able to convince the now 40-something Christine and Jimmy to tell him the truth about that Summer? Do they even know themselves? And what really happened to Doug? Varney Lake is for anyone who enjoys fine storytelling and engaging puzzles."

Search for the truth in the nostalgic, branching narrative.

Immerse yourself in the story with its rich, evocative illustrations.

Witness the fate of Varney Lake 's characters in 'Choose Your Own Adventure' style gameplay.

's characters in 'Choose Your Own Adventure' style gameplay. Solve accessible, brain-tickling puzzles along the way.

Learn more about Lou Hill, the Pixel Pulps' recurring investigator.