Ved To Be Released on PC & Consoles This Week

Fulqrum Publishing have annoucned their latest game Ved is coming out this week for PC and consoles, as we'll see it arrive on Thursday

Article Summary Ved launches this Thursday on PC and all major consoles, offering a vast fantasy world to explore.

Cyrus gains teleportation abilities, bridging human and magical worlds with mysterious flying islands.

Non-linear story where decisions impact outcomes; interact with factions to influence events.

Engage in turn-based battles, build a village, and experience a diverse, eclectic soundtrack.

Fulqrum Publishing and developer Karaclan have confirmed their game Ved will finally be released this week, as we'll see the game come out this Thursday. It's been a minute since we've heard much of anything from the game, as the team has been hard at work on it. But now we know the game will be released on November 14 for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, as well as all three major consoles. With the reveal comes a new trailer, which we have for you above.

Ved

Cyrus has arrived in the city of Micropolis in search of a new life – but gets more than he bargained for, as he suddenly discovers the ability to teleport between two interconnected worlds – the world of humans and a magical world full of mysterious flying islands, strange creatures, and dangerous monsters. From there, he sets off on a journey where each decision matters, as the player works to help Cyrus discover the truth about this magical place and decide the fate of the two worlds. To succeed in his quest, Cyrus will need to master the powerful magic of the Veds. The game's huge fantasy world, characters, and aesthetic design are inspired by diverse cultures and mythologies. Throughout Cyrus's quest, he will encounter various factions that have different views on the events taking place. By helping inhabitants from magical lands and the human world, Cyrus will learn more about himself, both universes and, most importantly, how to save them all… or become their doom.

A non-linear story where every decision can lead to irreversible consequences and alternative endings.

Several game factions have different views on the events taking place. A dynamic system of relationships will allow you to influence the decisions of the key characters.

Innovative turn-based battle system. Effectively use positioning to gain the advantage.

Build a village for yourself and your allies to unlock new skills and abilities.

A system of unique interactive events that impose curses or blessings on the hero, which may last until the end of the game.

The game features an eclectic soundtrack that will accompany you on your adventure, spanning symphonic, folk, and hip-hop genres.

