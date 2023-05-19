Veiled Experts Has Officially Launched Into Early Access Nexon has finally released Veiled Experts into Early Access this week, giving players a chance to try the game ahead of its full release.

Nexon has officially released Veiled Experts into Early Access, giving players on Steam a chance to try the game out before they fully release it. This is a global release that includes 3v3 and 5v5 matchups, team deathmatch, and AI mode with ten characters and seven maps available for you to experience. Which includes Korea Town, Alta City, and Wheat Field for you to play on.

"In Veiled Experts, players jump into the boots, sneakers, and heels of a group of multinational agents engaged in a worldwide conflict between governments, corporations, and terrorists to take hold of an advanced microchip known as the Lepton System, a groundbreaking technology that threatens to throw off the world's balance of power. With a combination of ten diverse agents, each with a unique blend of skills and Lepton abilities, teams must strategize and survive through an onslaught of opposing enemy forces. Multiple game modes offer varied combat scenarios and objectives; these include Bomb Defusal (3v3 or 5v5), and Team Deathmatch."