Veiled Experts Has Officially Launched Into Early Access
Nexon has finally released Veiled Experts into Early Access this week, giving players a chance to try the game ahead of its full release.
Nexon has officially released Veiled Experts into Early Access, giving players on Steam a chance to try the game out before they fully release it. This is a global release that includes 3v3 and 5v5 matchups, team deathmatch, and AI mode with ten characters and seven maps available for you to experience. Which includes Korea Town, Alta City, and Wheat Field for you to play on.
"In Veiled Experts, players jump into the boots, sneakers, and heels of a group of multinational agents engaged in a worldwide conflict between governments, corporations, and terrorists to take hold of an advanced microchip known as the Lepton System, a groundbreaking technology that threatens to throw off the world's balance of power. With a combination of ten diverse agents, each with a unique blend of skills and Lepton abilities, teams must strategize and survive through an onslaught of opposing enemy forces. Multiple game modes offer varied combat scenarios and objectives; these include Bomb Defusal (3v3 or 5v5), and Team Deathmatch."
- Distinct Bomb Defusal Mode – This mode combines an authentic bomb defusal mission with a robust weapon/item shop and a shrinking magnetic field, creating a dynamically changing game map and different loadouts with each round, ensuring unique battles with each match.
- Fast-Paced Gameplay – Appropriate number of rounds and fast-paced gameplay shorter with well-balanced TTK (Time to Kill), resulting in faster rounds than other competitive shooters.
- Dynamic Action & Gunplay – Various parkour actions, free movements, and dynamic combat allow for greater mobility and a wider range of combat scenarios and experimentation.
- Charming & Unique Characters – Diverse and unique set of agents, each with their own specialized abilities and Leptons, coupled with customizable elements and cosmetics to tailor to each play style.
- Strategic Elements – Endless variety of strategies made with tactical items (drones, scan grenades) and destructible environments (breakable walls, exploding cars) allow for constantly changing battles.