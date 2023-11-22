Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alvios Games, Vellum

Vellum Confirmed For Steam Early Access In 2024

Alvios Games revealed more details about their upcoming game Vellum, as it will drop into Early Access on Steam next year.

Indie game developer and publisher Alvios Games revealed their new title, Vellum, which will be released in Early Access next year. The game is relatively new and hasn't shown much off, as the team has been working on this co-op action roguelike where you work with ink-related spells within the pages of their own magic books. While a formal release date hasn't been set, the team did finally release a trailer to give us an idea of what kind of game we'll be getting. Enjoy the video and info from the devs below.

"Vellum features seamless drop-in/drop-out co-op, so Scribes will be able to invoke majestic powers as a team to enhance their individual builds through the mystical Font. With hundreds of build-making combos to uncover, each rapid page-turning run will feel fresh and evoke satisfaction through both challenge and discovery. As Scribes evolve over the course of a run, so do the Torn. But in a unique spin on the action roguelike formula, players must choose the powers granted to their enemies. Deliberately deciding how the Torn grow in power is at the core of each run. With over 100 Torn Pages to choose from, strategy and critical thinking is vital when considering how to best out-maneuver the Torn, and in turn, the rewarding dangers beyond. Can arrows that rain down from the sky be easily dodged with the current build? Does a Scribe on the team have the ability to breach a floating shield? How players express their strengths and confidence is completely up to them.

Swift Tales: Approachable 30-minute roguelike runs crafted for quick gameplay sessions for 1-4 players.

Approachable 30-minute roguelike runs crafted for quick gameplay sessions for 1-4 players. Torn Pages: With over 100 upgrades and spells to choose from, only you will decide how your foes evolve throughout the course of battle.

With over 100 upgrades and spells to choose from, only you will decide how your foes evolve throughout the course of battle. Scrolls of Power: Tear through enemies with over 300 powers for you and your team. All powers can be build-makers, no filler.

Tear through enemies with over 300 powers for you and your team. All powers can be build-makers, no filler. The Font: Invoke majestic powers as a team through the mystical Ink Font in combination with your individual builds.

Invoke majestic powers as a team through the mystical Ink Font in combination with your individual builds. Fabled Scribes: Take ink to paper and infuse your Scribe with colorful ultimate and signature powers, creating over 70 loadout combinations.

Take ink to paper and infuse your Scribe with colorful ultimate and signature powers, creating over 70 loadout combinations. Brutal Bindings: Increase your challenge by affixing bindings to your Tomes. Greater challenge brings greater rewards!

Increase your challenge by affixing bindings to your Tomes. Greater challenge brings greater rewards! Reference Section: All the high-quality literature puns you could ever desire.

