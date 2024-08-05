Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Verne: The Shape Of Fantasy

Verne: The Shape Of Fantasy Confirmed For Nintendo Switch Release

After being out on PC for almost a year, Assemble Entertianment announced that Verne: The Shape Of Fantasy will arrive on Switch

Article Summary Verne: The Shape of Fantasy is coming to Nintendo Switch on August 22 after being on PC for nearly a year.

Join Jules Verne and Captain Nemo in an epic puzzle adventure to find the Flame of Hephaestus in 1888.

Utilize the IMAG device to rewrite history, solve puzzles, and uncover mysteries in various stunning locations.

Enjoy detailed pixel art, steampunk worlds, and a fascinating story inspired by Jules Verne's classic novels.

Assemble Entertainment and Gametopia announced this morning that Verne: The Shape of Fantasy will be coming to Nintendo Switch this month. In case you haven't checked it out, the narrative puzzle adventure has been out on PC for almost a year now, taking players into the world of Jules Verne for a unique adventure featuring many of his characters and settings. Now, you can enjoy the game on Switch as it will arrive on August 22. Enjoy the latest trailer above showing off how it will play on the platform.

Verne: The Shape of Fantasy

Verne: The Shape of Fantasy is a narrative-driven puzzle adventure game set during the year 1888 when a war against the ruthless "Nation" threatens to demolish the land of Hamera. You'll take on the role of Jules Verne, a famous author who – accompanied by Captain Nemo and their crew – set out to find the Flame of Hephaestus, an ancient artifact said to hold the power to change the course of history. Along the way, you'll have to be careful as you may just discover unimaginable wonders, mysteries, and dangers. Only those who crave knowledge and adventure will survive on this epic journey.

As you explore, you'll utilize the IMAG device to rewrite history and change Verne's fate throughout the story. Solve puzzles in each stunning location and leave no stone unturned to uncover mysteries. Inspired by classic adventure games, you'll want to stay on your toes, as you never know what important detail could be hiding in a dusty corner. Pay close attention and discover the fascinating truth about Jules Verne's incredibly unique stories. Take Verne: The Shape of Fantasy on the go when it launches for Switch this summer.

Unleash your imagination: Use the power of the IMAG, an ancient device from Atlantis, to rewrite history and change Verne's fate at certain moments.

