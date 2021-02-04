Vico Game Studio Announces Action Arcade Wrestling

Indie developer Vico Game Studio revealed a brand new wrestling video game on the way with Action Arcade Wrestling. The game is being made in partnership with Reverb Triple XP as they are aiming to bring all of the ridiculous ruckus arcade action back to professional wrestling. So where most of the games you've known over the years have been created to have a sense of realism to them, this one is aiming to just be an insane brawl fest with over 30 extraordinary wrestlers who will unleash their unique abilities in the ring. The game will also come with the AAW Wrestle Lab, which is an amazing "create a wrestler" option that will give you hundreds of customization options to build your own character. You can read more about it below as the game is aiming to come out this Spring for all three major consoles.

"We wanted to capture everything we loved from the fast-paced arcade wrestling games we grew up with in Action Arcade Wrestling," states Eugene Tchoukhrov, lead programmer and producer at VICO Game Studio. "It was really important to make this game fun to control, easy to get into, and have a lot of outlandish antics – if you aren't into dressing up in fancy tights while body slamming your friends with electricity, you aren't living life to the fullest!" Action Arcade Wrestling brings everything you love from '90s wrestling games with its own twist of chaos and fun. Join the action and step through the ropes in this fast-paced, arcade wrestling extravaganza to superkick the overly simulated wrestling games out of the ring! Choose from a roster of 30+ outrageous wrestlers executing powerful attacks and superhero-like abilities in the most over-the-top wrestling game ever conceived.