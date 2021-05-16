Final Fantasy XIV Vinyl LP Boxed Set Up For Preorder, Ships August

Square Enix has put the boxed set for their collection of Final Fantasy XIV vinyl records up for preorder! The collection costs $99.99 USD to reserve and will ship at the approximate date of August 31st of this year.

This four-record set includes all four of the vinyl LP collections from the Final Fantasy XIV musical suite. These include the records for A REALM REBORN, HEAVENSWARD, STORMBLOOD, and SHADOWBRINGERS. This is quite an exciting lineup of vinyl LPs. Additionally, an mp3 download of all of the tracks will be available with this preorder, to sate those who wish to buy this and can't play the records for whatever reason.

According to the preorder page for this item, the jacket of each record contains stunningly beautiful illustrations by artist KUROIMORI. Furthermore, remarking on the level of devotion to detail that the record pressers have in making this collection of vinyls:

The vinyl cutting was done in Los Angeles by mastering virtuoso, Bernie Grundman! Bernie Grundman is an audio mastering engineer who started his career at Contemporary Records in 1966, then continued on to A&M Records as head of their mastering department in 1968, earning his reputation working on albums with artists including Carole King, Michael Jackson, Steely Dan, and more. He has also been nominated for various Grammy awards and has won many prestigious awards.

You can find the preorder page for this record set on Square Enix North America's website by clicking here. Are you excited to get ahold of a treasure trove of music such as the Final Fantasy XIV vinyl LP set? Do you enjoy this game series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!