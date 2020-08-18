Hitman 3 Developers Reveal Upcoming Game Modes

IO Interactive decided to highlight some of the modes that will be in Hitman 3 today, as we have a healthy mix of old and new. Fans will be happy to know Elusive Targets and Sniper Assassin are coming back to the game, maybe not so much with Escalations as things get harder to pull off. Contracts Mode will let you pick your own targets that you need to eliminate in order to succeed, while Ghost Mode comes back as you play against another player to in taking out specific targets before the other. You can read more on them below and on the game's website for other features being included as the game will be released in January 2021.

Elusive Targets

The stakes are high and the clock is ticking. Elusive Targets are the ultimate Hitman challenge and are designed to offer an exciting, pulse-pounding experience. You need to track down a unique target, with little-to-no help from the HUD or Instinct and hatch a plan to eliminate them on the fly. Good luck. In Hitman 3, we're making some changes to the Elusive Target formula that we'll reveal at a later date.

Escalations

Pretty much anything goes in Escalations. Expect your gameplay skills to be pushed to the max as new elements are thrown at you in each stage of the contract. Disguise restrictions, added security cameras and other kinds of other complications will be thrown your way. You'll need to overcome them all – and still manage to eliminate your targets – to call your mission a success!

Contracts Mode

Play-to-create is at the core of Contracts Mode. Choose your own targets, choose how to eliminate them and then make it all happen. Once you've completed the contract yourself, challenge friends to compete for the best score on the leaderboards. Powerful search tools let you find the exact type of Contract that you want to play and look out for Featured Contracts, where IOI choose the best of the best to be played by the entire community.

Sniper Assassin

Dedicated to long-range assignments, Sniper Assassin tasks you with eliminating targets and guards without triggering an alarm, whilst completing challenges to boost your score multiplier. In Hitman 3, Sniper Assassin can be played in existing maps as a single-player experience only. We are preparing to sunset the co-op servers in Hitman 2 before the launch of Hitman 3 and we'll share an exact timeline and a solution to the mode's multiplayer trophies in the coming months.

Ghost Mode

1v1 competitive multiplayer came to the Hitman franchise for the first time with Ghost Mode. With our focus currently on other areas of the World of Assassination, Ghost Mode won't be featured in Hitman 3 and we have made the difficult decision to shut down the Ghost Mode servers for Hitman 2 on Monday 31st August 2020. We have learnt a hell of a lot from Ghost Mode over the last two years and we'll be taking all of those learnings onboard for what we do in the future with regards to multiplayer.